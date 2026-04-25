A video highlighting the overcharging of a water bottle along the route to the Kedarnath Temple has caught the attention of netizens.

At the high-altitude pilgrimage site, a litre of bottled water is reportedly being sold for Rs 80 to Rs 100, significantly above its usual retail price. A viral video showing a tourist questioning the inflated cost has triggered conversations around pricing, accessibility, and the realities of running businesses in such remote terrain.

High costs reflect logistical challenges in the mountains

Explaining the pricing, a local shopkeeper highlighted the difficulties involved in transporting goods through trecherous terrain in Kedarnath. Here, the supplies are carried manually or via mules across steep mountain routes, adding to operational costs.

Responding to the query, the shopkeeper said, “We pay around Rs 1,500 extra just to carry one load of three cartons up here. There are no roads, no delivery vehicles and rents are high. Even supplies for these temporary shops have to be carried up. The season lasts only four to five months. Everything is transported on mules or on people’s backs. The profit margin is not big.”

Another widely shared video shows a porter carrying a heavy stack of water bottles and packaged drinks uphill. The man revealed that the load weighs close to 40 kg and that he earns Rs 2,500 per trip, underscoring the physical effort behind everyday supplies reaching the shrine.

Social media divided over pricing debate

The viral clips have sparked mixed reactions online, with some users defending the pricing as a reflection of ground realities, while others argued that essential items like water should remain affordable for pilgrims.

One user wrote, “We first spoiled nature and now complaining about charging 80 for a bottle of water. Irony is the same place is the source of many water streams which are life lines for many villages. If we had treated nature with respect then there is no need to buy water.”

₹80 water in Kedarnath carried by porters/mules through tough terrain with short seasons & high costs. Not justifying overcharging, but understand the reality.



Respect the hard work. https://t.co/vQwXDfRGEN pic.twitter.com/lMdX2RwqDi — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 24, 2026

Another added, “₹80 feels expensive until you remember every bottle is carried by porters or mules on a 16-18 km steep trek, in a 4-month season, at 3500+ meters. This isn’t looting, this is mountain economics.

Respect to every single person making Kedarnath possible for us.”

Third said, “People are okay to pay hidden taxes in high class hotels but reluctant to pay for hard work. The government should’ve made an easier way to get the materials but hasn’t done so. So, they are charging for their hard work.”

As the pilgrimage season progresses, the discussion highlights a broader tension between affordability and the realities of sustaining services in one of India’s most challenging terrains.

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