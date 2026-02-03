Prominent Gurugram-based YouTuber Arun Panwar has sparked controversy after accepting copious amounts of cash and gold during his marriage ceremony. Videos that have since gone viral showed the auto influencer being presented with bundles of cash amounting to Rs 71 lakh as well as 21 tolas of gold.

Panwar is popular for his videos focused on cars, trucks, and SUVs — with over 2.4 million subscribers across platforms. According to reports, he earns approximately Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per month.

Bundles of cash, 21 tola gold and more

The nuptials appear to have taken place last week — with the influencer posting multiple updates on social media. One of these videos has now gone viral as netizens fumed over the lavish ‘gifts’ bestowed upon Panwar. The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold given during the wedding ceremony (and recorded on the Instagram video he posted) as “daan”. The term is typically used to signify donations or voluntary gifting rather than the banned practice of dowry.

The now-viral clip shows Panwar being handed bundles of cash and gold jewellery as he sat in the wedding mandap. A priest can also be seen announcing the proceedings as family members exchange rings and other gifts. Panwar is also seen being adorned with a gold chain and other jewellery during the Lagan Sagai ceremony.

‘Influencers promoting dowry?’

The incident has left social media users shocked — with many wondering why Panwar was ‘happily’ sharing such details. Some in the comments section also questioned whether a Fortuner car shown in some of the wedding videos had been part of the ‘wedding gifts’.

“Influencers promoting dowry???” asked one Instagram commentator.

“We live in a society where all of this is applauded. No wonder we’re so doomed,” lamented another.

“He earn more then 25 lakh still he need this much dowry? We demand arrest of bride and her family immediately if this is dowry. Giving dowry is crime and must be tackled with hard hands,” others agreed.

Others appeared to find the situation wholly normal — cheerfully extending their congratulations and joking about the use of the word “daan” to refer to his lavish gifts.