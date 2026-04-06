For many NRIs, dealing with taxes in India can feel confusing and stressful. From double taxation to complicated rules, it seems like once tax is deducted, there’s nothing more to do. But that is not always true.

A recent LinkedIn post by Chartered Accountant Ajay R. Vaswani explains how one NRI got a massive refund simply by using the rules correctly.

What is DTAA?

DTAA stands for Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement. It is a treaty between two countries to make sure a person does not pay tax twice on the same income. That is if you earn money in one country but live in another, DTAA decides where you should pay tax so you do not end up paying in both places. It also helps reduce confusion, lowers the tax burden, and makes it easier for people to invest across countries.

Rs 70 lakh refund story

Vaswani writes on LinkedIn, “₹70,00,000 tax refund. That’s not a typo. And no — it wasn’t from a tax dispute or court case.” He explains that it came from properly applying the India–UAE Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).

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Vaswani shared a real case of an NRI living in Dubai who had invested in Indian mutual funds. The investments made good profits, and as usual, tax or TDS was already deducted in India. The client believed nothing more could be done because the tax was already cut.

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“TDS has already been deducted… so nothing much can be done.” But after a proper review, things changed.

The investor was a UAE tax resident and had the right documents like a Tax Residency Certificate. With correct filing and use of DTAA rules, the capital gains were not taxable in India. The extra tax that had already been deducted was then claimed back.

Why many NRIs miss out

This is not just one rare case. Many NRIs end up paying more tax than needed simply because they do not fully understand DTAA or do not apply it correctly.

A common mistake is thinking that TDS is the final tax. In reality, it is just an advance deduction. The final amount can still change when you file your return.

DTAA may sound technical, but the idea is simple. Do not pay tax twice if you do not have to. As Vaswani explains, when used properly, it can make a big difference. For NRIs, especially in countries like the UAE and others, understanding this can mean saving or even getting back a significant amount of money.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.