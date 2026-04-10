One of the key reasons many people from India move abroad is the promise of financial stability. But what happens when that stability is already achieved and the desire to leave still remains? That is the dilemma that influencer Vishal is speaking about. His recent Instagram video explains what truly defines a better life.

When money is no longer the motivation

In his video, Vishal recounts a message from a follower that stayed with him. “My wife and I together earn Rs 70 lakh per year in India, yet I still want to move to Canada,” the message read. On the surface, it looked confusing to him. An annual income of Rs 70 lakh places a family comfortably within India’s upper middle class, affording access to premium schooling, domestic help, and a lifestyle many aspire to. Vishal acknowledges this, noting that “Rs 70 lakh annually is not a small amount… you can afford almost every luxury.” However, for them the desire to leave persists

A question of environment and everyday living

When Vishal asked the follower why he would want to move regardless of such financial security, the answer was stark in its simplicity, “for my child’s future.” The concern, as he explains, is not about income, but about environment. Clean air, safe drinking water, better roads, and a sense of public order were cited as key reasons driving the decision. “He wants his child to grow up in a better environment—clean water, clean roads, and no discrimination,” Vishal shares is a sentiment that resonates with many urban Indian families who feel the strain of infrastructure gaps despite rising incomes.

The tax versus return dilemma

Another layer to the decision is the perceived imbalance between taxes paid and benefits received. The follower, Vishal says, expressed frustration at not seeing tangible improvements in everyday life regardless of contributing significantly through taxes. “Even after earning Rs 70 lakh in a metro city and paying taxes, he doesn’t feel like he gets any benefits in return,” Vishal explains. “The roads, the water, the air, none of it feels good for his child’s future.” This disconnect between economic contribution and civic experience becomes a tipping point for those considering migration.

Rethinking what a ‘better life’ means

The follower’s reasoning included a relatable question that is what is the value of wealth if it comes at the cost of living? “What’s the point of earning all that money if he has to work from 8 AM to 8 PM and still not get quality time with his wife and child?” Vishal recounts. “For him, money is not everything; the future matters more,” Vishal says.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

