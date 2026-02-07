In a thought‑provoking LinkedIn post, finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava shared why earning a Rs 50 lakh salary only doesn’t necessarily solve all of life’s challenges.

Shrivastava explained that while a high income can address many financial concerns, it doesn’t automatically improve sleep quality, health, or genuine interest in life – three fundamental components of well‑being that money alone cannot buy.

‘You need time to optimise your life’

According to him, what people truly need in order to optimise their lives is time. Time enables rest, reflection, relaxation, and the freedom to pursue activities that genuinely matter.

“Living in the moment doesn’t happen accidentally. It is an outcome of years of deliberate efforts. And, planning,” he wrote.

Rather than simply chasing a big paycheck, Shrivastava urged people to build systems that give them optionality, the ability to pause, pivot, rest, or restart without being trapped by financial or professional pressure.

High income high stress?

One of his key points was that people with salaries as high as Rs 50 lakh often suffer from a subtle kind of stress: the worry over what would happen if they lost their job. Even with a comfortable salary, the fear of instability can persist, because a large pay check means little if there’s no flexibility to step back and reprioritise life goals.

To counter this, Shrivastava suggested asking three practical questions, such as how one can use their money to generate passive income via means like investments. He said one should try to use their money to buy free time by hiring support for tasks that eat into your day. Thirdly, he said, one should use their money to improve a key aspect of their life, such as investing in better health or wellness routines.

Netizens react

The post struck a chord with many on LinkedIn. One user wrote, “I’ve seen this show up most often in high earners who ‘did everything right’ and still feel tight. The quiet cost is that income without slack turns into vigilance. You’re well paid, but mentally on call because the system only works while you do.”

Another wrote, “Ultimate Indian dream should not be the 50L job, but the optionalitaliy that comes with it. If you can’t afford to take that 1 month break and Go on a holiday or just spend time with your family, you don’t own your career—it owns you.”