A video warning on the massive fine for picking a fallen fruit from a public land in Singapore has triggered a huge debate on social media. An accused could end up with a fine of up to SGD 5,000, approximately Rs 3.74 lakh, according to a content creator who shared the widely-shared video.

The clip, shared by Priyanka Sinha on Instagram, shows a mango tree filled with ripe fruit, with several mangoes lying on the pavement below. While many viewers thought the fruits were free to take, the creator explained that Singapore’s laws treat them as state property.

“Mango/$5000 fine #Singapore. #Indian currency 3.74 lakhs,” Priyanka Sinha wrote while sharing a video on Instagram.

Viral clip leaves internet divided

In the video, Priyanka, while pointing towards the mangoes, says that despite her urge to pick the tempting tropical fruit, touching or collecting them without permission could invite legal trouble.

She explains that under Singaporean law, plucking fruit from a tree, or even gathering fruit already on the ground, is a punishable offence. Despite how “tasty” they look, the risk of a massive fine keeps them strictly off-limits.

The video quickly attracted reactions online, with social media users debating whether the law promotes discipline or unnecessarily wastes edible fruit.

An individual asked, “What if our pets can help collect?” Another posted, “But, why waste the resources?”

Another added, “Sue them when a mango falls on your head.”

Third said, “Govt will tax / fine you for free fruit and make you pay for the same fruits in markets”

Some users also defended Singapore’s strict civic rules, saying such regulations are part of what keeps the city clean and organised.

What Singapore’s law says about fallen fruits

According to Singapore’s Ministry of National Development, fruits growing on trees located on state land legally belong to the government.

The ministry states, “Trees, including their fruit, which are located on State land belong to the State.” The note further explained, “NParks manages most of the trees on State land. Members of the public who wish to pluck fruit from trees, or collect fruit that has dropped from trees on State land should approach NParks for permission.”

Authorities have also specified the penalties linked to such actions under the Parks and Trees Act.

The organisation stated, “Those who pluck or collect fruit in a public park without permission can be fined up to $5,000 under the Parks and Trees Act. Those who do so in a nature reserve or a national park can be fined up to $50,000, and/or imprisoned for up to 6 months.”

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