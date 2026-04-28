Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is back in the news by warning that a major market crash could happen between 2026 and 2027, possibly resembling a “Great Depression”-like situation. However, instead of spreading fear, he says such downturns can be opportunities for people who are prepared.

“IN THIS COMING CRASh possibly a Great Depression… Will you be ‘FU’CD UP or LU’CD UP,’” he wrote on social media. Kiyosaki urged people to think differently about financial crises. He said that during past crashes in 1987, 2000, 2008, 2015, 2019, and 2022, he became richer instead of losing money, because he used those moments to invest.

“So far… in the crashes of 1987, 2000, 2008, 2015, 2019, 2022 I got richer not poorer.” Kiyosaki explained that market crashes often push prices of strong assets like real estate, stocks, and commodities much lower. For investors with cash and confidence, these periods can be the best time to buy.

IN THIS COMING CRASh possibly a Grest Drpression…. Will you be “FU’CD UP or LU’CD UP.”



So far….in the crashes of 1987, 2000, 2008, 2015, 2019, 2022 I got richer not poorer.



And again in coming giant crash of 2026-27….I plan on growing richer not poorer.



I wish the same for… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 28, 2026

“In a crash, recession, and depression, great assets go on sale.” He believes that fear causes many people to sell valuable assets cheaply, which creates a rare chance for others to build wealth by buying at discounted prices. “And again in coming giant crash of 2026-27… I plan on growing richer not poorer.”

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Kiyosaki said he plans to follow the same strategy in the next downturn, stressing that preparation is key. According to him, investors should be ready with money and a clear mindset so they can act when markets fall.

‘Please don’t get FU’CD. Get LU’CD’

At the same time, he warned against panic and poor decisions during economic stress, saying that staying calm and prepared can make a big difference.

Kiyosaki has made similar predictions before, pointing to rising global debt and economic uncertainty as warning signs. He also shared bold forecasts for asset prices after a crash, suggesting that gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum could rise sharply in value within a year following a major financial downturn.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.

