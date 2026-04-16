A recent post by author and investor Robert Kiyosaki has put the spotlight back on India’s role in the ongoing Iran conflict, and why, despite saying very little publicly, it’s at the centre of global conversations.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump called India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was their third call this year, and the second since the Iran war began in late February 2026. The call lasted close to 40 minutes. But what stood out most was how it ended. Trump told Modi, “I just want you to know — we all love you.”

Kiyosaki doesn’t see that as a standard diplomatic sign-off. “That is not how a routine courtesy call ends,” he writes in his detailed analysis, adding, “Something much bigger is happening here.”

Why India is suddenly at the centre

Kiyosaki, who is known for his work on money, assets and power, believes India is quietly becoming one of the most important countries in the world right now. In the middle of a conflict that has disrupted global oil and trade markets, he says, India’s value is becoming impossible to ignore.

The bigger reason, as explained in the post, lies in India’s unique position in the region. “India is the only major nation with active, significant port investments operating in both Iran and Israel simultaneously, while these sides, along with the United States, remain locked in conflict,” he explains.

In Iran, India operates the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar Port, located along the Gulf of Oman. The investment is worth over $550 million, backed by a 10-year operating agreement. There are also plans for a railway line connecting Chabahar to Iran’s interior, giving India direct access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, without going through Pakistan. At the same time, in Israel, India’s Adani Group acquired Haifa Port on the Mediterranean Sea for $1.2 billion. The port is fully operational.

Talking to everyone, staying close to all

Kiyosaki’s post focuses on the unusual nature of this situation. India has major economic stakes on both sides of an active war. As he put it, no other country in the world is in a similar position. “India has skin in the game on both sides. No other country on earth can say that,” he says, adding, “and India has a relationship with every single party involved in this conflict. The United States. Iran. Israel. Saudi Arabia. UAE. Qatar. Russia. China.”

He points out that in the first 48 hours of the war, before many countries had even fully reacted, PM Modi had already started making calls, speaking to leaders in the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar, followed by Iran’s president, and then Trump.

On March 21, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian reached out directly to Modi. Kiyosaki writes, “He told him: ‘India is a friend of Iran.’ He praised India’s balanced and constructive positions.” Iran also made a direct request. It asked India, currently chairing BRICS, to use its independent position to help stop US-Israeli aggression.

India’s reply, however, stayed cautious. It spoke about peace, highlighted the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for global energy supplies, and did not make any firm promises. Kiyosaki sees meaning in that. “That non-commitment is its own form of leverage,” he says.

The BRICS factor

Another key reason for India’s relevance right now is its position within BRICS. BRICS, made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is seen as a counterweight to the Western-led global order. This year, India holds the rotating chairmanship of the group.

Iran has already applied to join BRICS and, notably, referred to India’s leadership while reaching out. For Iran, BRICS offers a platform where discussions can happen without needing approval from Washington. And right now, India is the one leading that platform.

For the past 45 days of conflict, Kiyosaki notes, India has mostly stayed quiet in public. “It has called for peace and dialogue, expressed concern over civilian casualties, and repeatedly emphasised keeping Hormuz safe and open. It has not condemned the US strikes. It has not condemned Iran’s attacks. It has not taken a side,” he writes.

For him, this is not hesitation, it is strategy. “In diplomacy, the country that says nothing and keeps every door open is often the most valuable country in the room,” he says. “Because it can walk through any door when the moment comes.”

‘Stay tuned’ and what comes next

After the latest Trump-Modi call, the US Ambassador to India posted a short but telling message: “Stay tuned.” He also hinted that major agreements between India and the US, especially in the energy sector, could be finalised soon.”

Kiyosaki concluded by writing, “Trump called Modi one day after the US blockade of Iran’s ports began. That timing is not coincidence. Watch India carefully. It has said almost nothing for 45 days. Similar to China, the only difference being China with it’s interests in Iran cannot be neutral. India can.”