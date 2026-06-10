Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has criticised a popular investing principle, arguing that many investors who believe they are diversified may actually be concentrated in a single asset category – either paper or paperless assets.

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In a post on X, Kiyosaki said investors often spread money across assets such as gold, silver, Bitcoin, stocks, bonds, oil and real estate through exchange-traded funds and similar products. However, he argued that these holdings still fall within what he calls the “paper asset” universe.

“Many people are ‘De-Worse-ified’ not ‘Diversified.’ They think they are diversified, but they have all their assets such as gold, silver, Bitcoin, stocks, bonds, real estate and oil in one asset class — the paper asset class,” Kiyosaki said in his post.

His comments come as ETFs, index funds and passive investment products continue attracting investors seeking broad market exposure and lower costs.

Kiyosaki questions ownership through ETFs and investment vehicles

The investor drew a distinction between directly owning an asset and owning a financial product linked to that asset.

He cited examples including gold ETFs, silver ETFs, Bitcoin ETFs, oil ETFs, stock ETFs, bond ETFs and real estate investment trusts (REITs). According to Kiyosaki, such products provide exposure to assets without giving investors direct ownership.

He argued that the structure of ownership is just as important as the asset itself when building long-term wealth and managing risk.

Rich Dad Poor Dad author backs direct ownership of assets

Kiyosaki said he prefers investments that remain under his direct control rather than assets managed through funds or intermediaries.

“I prefer to own real assets — assets I own, touch, feel, control and are in my custody, not an ETF’s custody. It costs more and takes more time, but I enjoy being a private capitalist investor,” Kiyosaki said.

He added that direct ownership requires greater involvement and a deeper understanding of investments. While acknowledging that his approach may not suit everyone, he described it as a reflection of his own cautious investing style.

The latest remarks align with Kiyosaki’s long-standing preference for physical gold, silver, real estate and Bitcoin. Rather than recommending a single strategy, he framed the debate around whether investors prefer exposure through financial products or ownership of the underlying assets themselves.

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