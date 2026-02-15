In an uplifting tale amid a spate of US visa appointment cancellations in India, a man took to social media to share how his B1/B2 non-immigrant visa for the US got approved after multiple rejections.

The man, identified as Mohammed Alfan, shared that he had been actively discouraged from applying a third time after meeting with rejections in 2022 and 2025 at the Mumbai Consulate. “But I was never ready to give up, because I genuinely had strong reasons to travel,” he wrote in a social media post.

Alfan, who had applied to travel to the US to attend a technology conference, chose to apply via the consulate in Chennai the third time as it had a relatively relaxed environment and was less crowded.

‘Be confident, prepare well’

Alfan said that his approach to his visa interview was simple. He answered all of the interviewer’s questions confidently.

“My last application was 14 months ago in Mumbai. At that time, due to miscommunication, I was unable to properly explain my company’s financials. This time, I came fully prepared with all the correct financial documents,” he wrote.

Alfan added that he provided accurate documentation, like his old passport and answered other doubts, about his purpose of travel, expected duration of stay in the US and what skills would he be bringing back to India.

‘Rejections are not permanent’

“What I learnt [from my experience is that one shouldn’t] give up. [Officials] are ready to hear your story,” he wrote, adding that one should be confident and genuine and prepare their financial data well.

“Rejections are not permanent. If your visa was refused before, it doesn’t mean, it’s the end. Try again, ” he added, sharing that he he received his passport within a week of the interview with a validity of 10 years.

What is the latest status of US visa appointments in India?

Many H-1B and H-4 visa interview slots at US consulates in India have been pushed far into the future, in some cases into 2027, due to heavy backlogs and expanded screening procedures. These reschedulings emerged after new mandatory social media vetting rules slowed processing and reduced daily interview capacity at consulates.