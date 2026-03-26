Indian consultant Namrata Yadav gave up a stable corporate career at KPMG in Singapore to follow her lifelong passion — writing and spoken-word poetry. The 28-year-old moved back to Mumbai last year, determined to turn her love for words into a full-time career.

“I decided I wanted a life I enjoyed rather than one spent living for the weekends,” she said, speaking to Business Insider. “Last year, I quit my job and moved from Singapore to Mumbai to be a full-time writer.”

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Indian consultant quits KPMG to chase her poetry dream

After a law degree in India, she completed a master’s in international relations at the National University of Singapore (2019–2021) and briefly worked as a research analyst. In 2022, she joined KPMG to experience corporate life.

“The job was stable, and the pay was good, around SG$57,000 a year, but I didn’t feel fulfilled,” she told Business Insider. Singapore’s high living costs added pressure, but the real issue was her creative mind. “I realised I was too right-brained for consulting. Numbers and reports never excited me as stories and poems do.”

Yadav started writing in Singapore, mostly in Hindi, exploring family, relationships, and everyday life. But corporate work left little room for creativity.

The defining moment, however, came in December 2024, at a literature festival in Lucknow. “In December 2024, I was selected to perform my spoken word poetry at a literature festival in Lucknow, India,” she said.

Watching poets perform on stage, she knew she wanted that life. “I didn’t want to envy them anymore. I wanted to be them,” she told BI. By September 2025, she moved to Mumbai, planning to find a light job to sustain herself while focusing on writing. Soon, she realised she didn’t want another desk job.

Life as a full-time poet

Mumbai is expensive, but Yadav lives in a shared flat in Andheri West with two other creatives. Rent is much lower than in Singapore, around ₹34,000 ($360) a month. Still, giving up a steady salary has tested her grit. “I’m banking on my savings from my corporate job in Singapore to keep me going for the next few months.”

She’s preparing for her debut solo spoken-word show on March 28. Every day starts with two hours of writing, continuing through the afternoon. She also shares her journey on Instagram to connect with an audience.

“The hardest part has been unlearning the corporate mindset,” she says. “Some days, I love what I write. Other days, I feel it’s not good enough. I’ve had to be patient and remind myself why I chose this path.”

Initially, her parents were unsure. Coming from rural backgrounds, they worried about the uncertainty of a creative career. Now, they trust her choices. “They’re proud I’m challenging myself and excited that I’ve found something I love,” Yadav said. “The finances will work out eventually.”

Looking ahead, Yadav admitted she may need a job to support her art in the future. But for now, she is focused entirely on her writing. “I want to see if I can tell stories that stay with people,” she said. “And I’m ready to work for it every day.