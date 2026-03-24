A short video of two Indian women dancing barefoot in front of the Eiffel Tower has led to a fresh round of online abuse, with many comments going far beyond criticism and turning openly hostile toward Indians. The clip, which shows the women filming a reel at one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, spread across social media. What followed was a flood of remarks that painted Indians as intrusive, unwelcome, and culturally insensitive.

Barefoot Eiffel Tower dance pic.twitter.com/lLJEdZSa89 — CyberGreen09 (@CyberGreen09) March 22, 2026

“Plaguing every nation,” one user wrote. Another said, “Imagine traveling to Paris to experience French culture and running into this.”

Several comments took a harsher tone saying, “Not a single place is left behind without their footsteps. Really sickening. Every place. Shopping Mall And More. Why not do this in INDIA ??. Bring some RULES AND LAWS SOON.”

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“Why do Indians insist on exporting their culture that no one ordered?” read another post. Some even went as far as apologising on behalf of Indians, “We are literally sorry guys, wrong people visiting your place.” Others added, “Indian music and dance should staying India,” and “This garbage spilled all over the world.”

A pattern of backlash beyond one video

The outrage is not happening in isolation. It comes close on the heels of another viral clip where two Indians were seen dancing at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, DC.

That video had already sparked debate about what is considered appropriate behaviour at sensitive or historical sites.

When criticism turns into prejudice

While some users framed their comments as concerns about decorum or respect for public spaces, much of the reaction crossed into sweeping generalisations.

Instead of focusing on the act itself, many comments questioned Indian tourists, culture, and presence abroad. The language used — “plaguing,” “garbage,” “every nation” — shows hostility that goes beyond a single incident.

Indians push back against the narrative

Amid the backlash, there were also voices defending the women and pushing back against the hate.

“That’s respect for the land, something you might or might not understand,” one user wrote, challenging the criticism.

Others pointed out that such viral videos often end up reinforcing negative stereotypes, “These dance videos perpetuate the hate towards India and Indians!,” a user noted.

Data shows rising anti-Indian sentiment online

The spike in such reactions is not just anecdotal. A recent analysis by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), cited in a column by Tanner Nau in The Free Press, points to a sharp rise in anti-Indian rhetoric on social media.

According to the report, anti-Indian discourse on platform X nearly tripled in 2025 compared to 2024, generating over 300 million views. Researchers identified around 24,000 posts containing anti-Indian content.

Much of this content was linked to ongoing debates around immigration, national identity, and visa policies. The report also noted that some of the most widely engaged posts used racially charged language while supporting stricter immigration measures targeting Indians.



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