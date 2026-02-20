Entrepreneur and investor Anupam Mittal sparked a poignant discussion online after he shared his observations on how talent retention in India is now the norm and not the exception. With mandates on H-1B visas dominating the conversations around immigration around the globe, the Shaadi.com founder said that “Indian talent is no longer poor”.

‘Hiring was a nightmare 20 years ago’

Mittal recounted his difficulties while trying to build a team at Shaadi.com 20 years ago. He shared how he would rely on journalists, PR professionals to create and manage a functional website. “If you could speak English and didn’t blink for ten minutes, you were hired…Today, its different. I’ve spent the last six months hiring for the mid and senior levels. The depth of talent isn’t just better, it’s world-class,” he said.

Reverse migration is now at play in India, says Mittal

Mittal shared how reverse migration is now at play in India with several professionals either returning from the US and other countries back to India or voluntarily choosing to stay back.

“People who would’ve stayed in Silicon Valley a decade ago are now landing in Bengaluru and Mumbai, not because they have to, but because the work here is inspiring. Yes, tighter immigration policies abroad have helped. But that’s not the story,” he wrote.

‘We used to import talent, now we manufacture it’

Mittal opined that a set of factors are responsible for the shift in immigration patterns. According to Mittal, India now has internet-first companies, better workforce in terms of designers and engineers.

‘It is ecosystem evolution’: Netizens react to Mittal’s post

Netizens seemed to agree with Mittal’s analysis. A user wrote, “India now offers capital, scale, ownership, and a real shot at global impact — not just salary arbitrage. The real question isn’t whether talent is coming back. It’s whether we can build companies worthy of that talent. If we get culture, ownership, and ambition right, this shift is structural — not temporary.”

Another also agreed with Mittal, terming India’s transition from a ‘backup plan’ to the ‘first choice’. “That shift in mindset matters more than immigration policies. Also, founders today aren’t convincing people with “dreams over chai” they’re offering real scale, real capital, real global exposure from here itself,” the user wrote.

Mittal’s comments came in the backdrop of the steep $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications under the administration of US President Donald Trump, a policy that could significantly reshape global hiring trends.

The decision carries particular weight for India’s IT sector, which earns the bulk of its revenue from the US. For decades, Indian technology companies have depended heavily on US work visa programmes, especially the H-1B pathway, to send skilled professionals onsite and deliver outsourcing services spanning software development, consulting, and broader business operations.