A speech by Pakistani Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan at a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) USA event in New York City has sparked outrage after clips surfaced online. The speech, filled with sharp anti-India remarks, repeated references to Kashmir, and praise for Pakistan’s military response during the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, triggered strong reactions across social media and political circles.

The controversy gained momentum after US-based political commentator and journalist Amy Mek shared a long thread on X on May 19, describing the address as “a direct threat from Pakistan on US soil.”

Pakistani Senator’s anti-India speech triggers outrage

According to Mek, the event, titled “Maarka-e-Haq,” was organised by the PPP USA chapter and appeared to celebrate Pakistan’s military confrontation with India. Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan, who currently serves in Pakistan’s Senate and is affiliated with the PPP, addressed attendees during the gathering. The senator previously belonged to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) before joining the PPP in 2024.

Clips circulating online show the Pakistani politician delivering an emotionally charged speech lasting nearly an hour, repeatedly targeting India while praising Pakistan’s army and political leadership.

According to Mek’s viral X thread, the speech contained “open threats of annihilation, celebration of crushing India, and calls to fight on every front until Kashmir is resolved.”

🚨 BREAKING ALERT AMERICA! ALERT INDIA! THIS IS A DIRECT THREAT FROM PAKISTAN ON U.S. SOIL!



Pakistani Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan (Senate of Pakistan, now with PPP) just stood in New York City at an official Pakistan Peoples Party USA event titled “Maarka-e-Haq” and delivered… https://t.co/CQHSVhqlEg pic.twitter.com/pgeIzWcXjW — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) May 19, 2026

What did the senator say?

Several excerpts from the speech have now gone viral online. In one part of the address, Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan reportedly spoke about Pakistan’s population growth and claimed the country would eventually overtake the United States in numbers.

Soon after, he made one of the most controversial remarks from the event: “Na samjhoge to mit jaoge Hindustan walon… tumhari dastan tak na hogi dastanon mein.” The line roughly translates to: “If you do not understand, you Indians will be wiped out… your story will not even remain in history.”

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The speech also included aggressive remarks about continuing the fight over Kashmir. “Kashmir ka masla jab tak hal nahi hoga… hum har mahaz par ladenge,” he said, which translates to: “Until Kashmir is solved, we will fight on every front.”

Clips from the speech further showed him mocking Indian diplomats and glorifying Pakistani soldiers allegedly preparing for battle.

Viral social media post sparks backlash

The issue exploded online after Amy Mek posted timestamped clips and translations from the speech on X. In her post, she alleged that the Pakistani senator was “trying to radicalise the Pakistani diaspora right here in the United States.” She also questioned why such political events were being allowed on American soil.

“This is not an American senator. This is a senior Pakistani government figure from a terror-exporting state openly threatening our democratic ally India while standing on American soil,” Mek wrote. Further, she tagged several US agencies and officials in her thread, including the US State Department, Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and the President of the United States.

She demanded action against the senator and wrote: “America should not be the launchpad for Pakistan’s threats against India.”

Commenting on her post, several users demanded stricter scrutiny of Pakistani political figures entering the US, while others called for deportation or legal action against the senator.

The “Maarka-e-Haq” event appears to be linked to Pakistan’s narrative around the 2025 India-Pakistan clashes. Pakistan has projected the confrontation as a major military and diplomatic success, while India has maintained its own position regarding the outcome of the conflict. The event also featured repeated references to Kashmir and Pakistan’s armed forces.