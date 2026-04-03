Oracle layoffs: Amid reports of widespread layoffs at Oracle impacting employees across regions, professionals have taken to social media to share personal accounts of job losses and the emotional toll that follows. The developments come as uncertainty grips the global tech sector, with workforce reductions becoming increasingly common.

A recent post on X has gone viral, detailing the experience of a senior employee who was allegedly laid off without prior notice despite years of service and recent recognition.

The user wrote, “Just got off a call with a friend who got laid off from Oracle yesterday… Yesterday morning. No call. No warning. Just an automated HR email.”

According to the post, the employee was a Principal Software Engineer earning Rs 48 LPA and had spent 14 years with the company. He had recently moved his elderly parents to Bengaluru and taken on higher living expenses, including a monthly rent of Rs 85,000.

The post further added, “Two weeks ago, his VP gave him a spot bonus for exceptional leadership. Yesterday morning. No call. No warning. Just an automated HR email.”

The post further mentioned that he has two children — one in college and another preparing for JEE — and was left stunned by the sudden turn of events.

The post further said, “14 years of loyalty. 48 LPA to zero in one email. And they still put People First in their job postings. Hypocrites.”

The emotional impact was evident, with the user noting that the employee sat in silence for several minutes, reflecting on how to break the news to his family.

Just got off a call with a friend who got laid off from Oracle yesterday.



His package was 48 LPA. Principal Software Engineer. 14 years at Oracle.



He shifted his aging parents to live with him in Bangalore last year. Took a bigger house on rent. 85k per month.



Two weeks ago,… — Shaz (@shazcodes) April 2, 2026

Social media reactions highlight emotional toll

The post quickly drew attention, with users expressing empathy and concern over the manner in which layoffs are being handled in the tech industry. Many pointed to the lack of human communication in such decisions, especially for long-serving employees.

One user commented, “This hits hard. 14 years, 48 LPA, spot bonus just 2 weeks ago ,and then a cold automated email. No dignity in that at all.

The saddest part is that he sat silent for 5 minutes thinking “what do I tell my father?” That silence says everything.

Hope he lands something great soon.”

Another user reflected on the broader challenges faced by professionals in the sector.

“I was thinking of this today morning. I am so sad seeing what is happening to folks in the IT world. Salary in these companies don’t come easy. You need to be on top. It is lot of sacrifice as well. My prayers for all of them. Stay strong and things will turn around.”

Growing concerns over job security in tech sector

Some users also used the moment to discuss changing job security dynamics, suggesting that traditional notions of stability may no longer apply even to high-paying roles.

A third comment read, “Even Govt. Jobs has uncertainties now a days. Be self dependable. Be a boss of our own. Understanding of need and want. Cut the expenses. This is the only option moving forward. Gather some of your friends and start a fresh consultancy.”

The viral discussion reflects a wider anxiety within the tech workforce, where layoffs — often sudden — are prompting professionals to rethink financial planning, career paths, and long-term stability. Industry observers note that while restructuring and cost-cutting are not new, the scale and speed at which decisions are being implemented have intensified concerns.

As layoffs continue to make headlines, the human stories behind these decisions are increasingly coming to the forefront, underscoring the personal and social impact of corporate restructuring in today’s volatile economic environment.

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