Oracle Layoffs: A viral post on X has reignited the debate around frequent job-switching in India’s IT sector, questioning whether professionals who chase salary hikes through rapid job changes are making themselves more vulnerable to layoffs.

The post, which surfaced amid reports of fresh layoffs at Oracle in 2026, argues that as salaries climb into higher brackets, the pool of employers willing to match those packages shrinks — leaving high-cost hires more exposed during cost-cutting rounds.

High salaries, smaller job market

According to the post, professionals earning between ₹12 lakh and ₹30 lakh per annum typically have a wide range of opportunities. However, as compensation reaches ₹60 lakh or even ₹1 crore and above, the pool of potential employers becomes significantly smaller.

The post also points out that during layoffs, companies looking to cut costs may find it easier to let go of recently hired, high-cost employees compared to long-term staff with deeper institutional knowledge.

Another key concern raised is the psychological and financial pressure associated with high salaries. Once individuals adapt to a certain lifestyle, stepping down to a lower-paying role can become difficult — owing to EMIs, family expectations, and career perceptions.

The Oracle layoffs are a reminder that one hidden problem with switching jobs too aggressively for higher and higher roles is this:



you keep moving up in title and salary, but you also quietly move yourself into a smaller and smaller market.



At 12 LPA, 20 LPA, 30 LPA there are… — Abhishek Singh (@0xlelouch_) April 4, 2026

Debate over career strategy intensifies

The post suggests that instead of chasing salary hikes alone, professionals should focus on building specialised skills, maintaining financial discipline, and ensuring they have sufficient savings to navigate uncertain periods.

It further notes that individuals with moderate salaries but strong ownership, stability, and financial runway may be better positioned than those earning significantly more without savings or flexibility.

The post concludes by urging professionals to evaluate whether they are genuinely increasing their value in the market or simply becoming more expensive hires.

One user commented, “I think in the end, it takes a good amount of discipline to understand and maintain a good enough lifestyle for yourself, regardless of your package. Ngl, this perspective is very new to me. Essentially, there are not many people at the very top, and you are prone to falling from the top if you are not careful.”

Another added, “Wrong, first of all there is no guarantee that people less than 20 LPA will not be laid off. Anybody irrespective of salary can be laid off. IT career is short-lived and you can’t play defensively in fear of losing wicket (job) in T20 (IT career). Make as much money as possible by making as many switches as possible, save enough money by 45. If you have a job beyond 45, take it as a bonus.”

The discussion reflects a broader divide among professionals on whether aggressive job-switching for higher pay is a sustainable long-term strategy, particularly in an uncertain economic environment marked by periodic layoffs.

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