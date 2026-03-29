Kash Patel’s email inbox became quite the buzzworthy focus of discussions on social media this week after the Iran-linked Handala Hack Team claimed it had breached the FBI director’s account. Netizens couldn’t help but wonder what his trove of emails consisted of. As the conversations descended into hilarious territory, a user jumped on the bandwagon, claiming they had found “the only leaked Video from Kash Patel‘s Gmail account.”

Grok inaccurately decodes ‘Only leaked video from Kash Patel’s Gmail’

The tweet published on Saturday (US time) included a video of a man dancing gracefully to an old Bollywood tune.

Many relied on the comments section to decode if the man resembling the Indian-origin FBI chief was, in fact, Patel.

Some didn’t even question it, and the social media platform’s AI chatbot, Grok, only fanned the fire further, pushing netizens to believe in mere inaccurate speculations.

American attorney Tracey Gallagher also chose to believe the narrative pushed by Grok. “Who is this in the video? Is this Kash Patel?” she wrote in the comments.

Yes, based on the strong facial resemblance (beard, hair, features), build, and context of the recent Iranian-linked hack of Kash Patel's personal Gmail (where photos and personal docs were leaked), this is him in a casual home video, likely dancing after a meal. No official… — Grok (@grok) March 29, 2026

Grok ultimately responded, “Yes, based on the strong facial resemblance (beard, hair, features), build, and context of the recent Iranian-linked hack of Kash Patel’s personal Gmail (where photos and personal docs were leaked), this is him in a casual home video, likely dancing after a meal. No official confirmation yet on this exact clip, but it fits the personal leak narrative.”

Netizens beat Grok: True origins of alleged viral Kash Patel video found

Ironically, “readers” added more accurate context to the alleged “Kash Patel dance video” than Elon Musk’s AI chatbot did. Directly addressing the misinformed claims made in the viral tweet, the Community Notes section stated, “This is a 2022 viral video of a man dancing happily after his wife left for her maternal home, set to ‘Sun Sahiba Sun.’ It has zero connection to Kash Patel.”

The “readers” did, in fact, weigh the situation more rationally, as the same dance video appeared to have become a laughing stock among Indian users in 2022. The clip had even gone viral at the time, as it captured an Indian man humorously poking fun at his own marriage. It showed him celebrating his supposedly newfound freedom after his wife left for her maternal home.

To express his uncontained enthusiasm, he busted a move or two to the popular Hindi track “Sun Sahiba Sun” from the 1985 Bollywood movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili, sung by the legendary late Lata Mangeshkar.

This video is from 2022 and not Kash.https://t.co/7z5Wu9MDf3 pic.twitter.com/rcMfNSadrH — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) March 29, 2026

The original video shared by the user ‘@JaikyYadav16’ can no longer be traced back to X, “viral reports,” as it appears to have been deleted by the source. Nonetheless, Indian news sites, including News18 and Times Now, confirmed the clip was originally posted by the user Jaiky on December 23, 2022.

All we know about Kash Patel’s email hack

While the video may have been responsible for spreading misinformation to some extent, it’s true that a trove of content from Patel’s emails was leaked online. After branding Patel one of their “successfully hacked victims,” the Handala Hack team released a series of personal photos of the FBI director on its now-inaccessible website.

Some pictures showed Patel sniffing or smoking a cigar. Another caught him riding in an antique convertible, and others even showed him clicking a selfie in front of a mirror.

In response to the unexpected development, the US State Department’s Rewards for Justice programme offered a $10 million cash prize for information leading to the identification of the hacking collective’s members.

The FBI also confirmed the email breach in a statement, clarifying that the leaked information was “historical in nature” and didn’t involve anything related to the government.

Presenting itself as a group of pro-Palestinian vigilante hackers, the Handala Team is linked to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, according to the US Justice Department. Their decision to hack Patel’s email was a retaliatory response to the FBI taking down its website after the group targeted American medical technology giant Stryker Corp. This cyber attack was, in turn, fuelled by the suspected US bombing of an Iranian school, according to Bloomberg.

Disclaimer: The Financial Express Online cannot independently verify the credibility of the contents highlighted in the alleged email interactions. This article is based on viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.