Wealth is no longer staying in one place. The world’s richest are increasingly living, studying and building businesses across countries. A new report by Arton Capital x Altrata shows that one in five ultra high net worth individuals today is foreign-born, telling us how global and mobile wealth has become. According to the report, India ranks as the top country of birth among the foreign-born ultra-wealthy living in the US which points to the growing global influence and mobility of Indian wealth.

The study shows that the world’s richest people are no longer tied to one country. Instead, they are building lives, businesses and investments across borders, becoming truly global in how they operate.

The report, supported by Arton Capital, also projects strong growth in this group. The number of ultra wealthy individuals is expected to rise by about a third to reach over 734,000 by 2030. Their combined wealth is set to jump from $63 trillion in 2025 to $84 trillion by the end of the decade. Hence, around 7.7 million people globally are expected to have more than $5 million in assets by 2030, showing how fast wealth is expanding.

Self-made wealth and global mobility go hand in hand

A key finding of the report is that most foreign-born ultra wealthy individuals are self-made. Around 79% built their own wealth, while only a small share inherited it. This points to a clear shift that today’s richest people are more likely to be entrepreneurs than heirs.

ALSO READ From Gautam Adani to Kumar Birla: Top 10 Indian billionaires in Bloomberg Index

Many of them have studied or worked outside their home countries. About 34% pursued higher education abroad, and 17% own businesses headquartered in countries different from where they live. This shows that moving across borders is not just a lifestyle choice but a strategy. People who are willing to move are more likely to take risks, start businesses and tap into global opportunities.

ALSO READ Top 15 richest Indian American billionaires on the 2026 Forbes list

In countries like the United States, immigrants have played a big role in building major companies, including many firms in the Fortune 500. People who move countries often do so in search of better opportunities, education, safety or business environments, and this mindset often drives innovation and growth.

Global cities remain key hubs despite changing conditions

Even as wealth becomes more global, certain cities continue to attract the ultra wealthy. London remains a major hub, especially for finance, although it faces challenges like stricter tax rules. The United States still leads globally, with about 40% of the world’s ultra wealthy population. Its strong financial markets and business environment continue to attract wealth, even as political changes create some uncertainty.

In the Middle East, Dubai is emerging as a major destination, especially for younger wealthy individuals. Nearly 19% of foreign-born ultra wealthy residents there are under 50, giving it a reputation as a hub for “young wealth”. This shows that while global tensions and policy changes exist, the ultra wealthy are not stepping back from international movement. Instead, they are becoming more strategic about where they live and invest.

A more connected, uncertain world is reshaping wealth strategies

The report shows that today’s global environment is both complex and full of opportunity. Factors like geopolitical tensions, changing tax rules, digital growth, and new industries are pushing wealthy individuals to diversify their assets and locations. Many are now seeking multiple residencies or citizenships as a backup plan, ensuring stability and flexibility.

Countries around the world are responding by offering investor visas, tax benefits and other incentives to attract this mobile wealth. At the same time, regions like Asia and the Middle East are seeing strong growth, driven by young populations, expanding markets and rising entrepreneurship. Emerging economies such as India, Indonesia and Vietnam are becoming important new centres of wealth creation.