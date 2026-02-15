The much-awaited launch of the Nothing Store in Bengaluru reportedly turned chaotic on Saturday, forcing the company’s co-founder to respond to serious complaints about crowd management and the alleged mistreatment of fans.

Although the event drew a huge crowd, social media was soon filled with mixed reactions. Some people said they were upset after being turned away despite travelling long distances, while others supported the brand for choosing safety over letting everyone in.

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying that more than 2,000 people attended the launch and denying claims of violence. He also said he cancelled his flight so he could stay back and meet disappointed fans the next day.

‘No violence was used,’ says Nothing’s co-founder

“We distributed 1,000 numbered wristbands and asked anyone without one to return later in order to prevent overcrowding and avoid any potential issues. The safety of our community has been our top priority, particularly in light of the tragic incident that occurred in the city last year,” Evangelidis wrote.

Adding to it he mentioned that, “Also, there has been some misinformation circulating and I can categorically confirm that no violence was used at any point. I remained outside for most of the time to ensure everything ran smoothly, working closely alongside the local authorities”.

With more than 2,000 people attending our store launch today, our primary focus throughout has been everyone’s safety. We distributed 1,000 numbered wristbands and asked anyone without one to return later in order to prevent overcrowding and avoid any potential issues. The… https://t.co/X9P7VoyJMH — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) February 14, 2026

Social media divided with mixed reactions

While some attendees were angry, many people online supported the brand over the Nothing Store opening in Bengaluru. An X user named System Settings went viral after claiming they had travelled 15 hours only to be told to “come back tomorrow,” and alleged that security behaved aggressively.

ALSO READ Nothing opens first flagship physical store in India, will cater to Bengaluru public first

However, several users said travelling such long distances for the Nothing Store opening did not make sense. An X user commented, “It’s literally you guys who wasted your own time by showing up in thousands. No one forced anyone to travel 15 hours or stand in the heat.”



Others shared similar views, questioning what the crowd expected. Another user wrote, “Did you want them to let all the thousand people into the store at once? Sometimes we need to understand what’s practical.”

One more comment surfaced where a user supported the safety-first approach, saying, “You can’t blame them, if there is a stampede and someone dies it’s more of an issue.”

Despite the divided opinions, Evangelidis’ decision to stay back for the Nothing Store launch in Bengaluru and meet fans personally appears to be an effort to rebuild trust with the community.



“Once more thanks to everyone who showed up today! Your support and energy truly mean a lot,” he said concluding his post.