A one-time flight attendant based in Philadelphia, USA, recently pivoted professionally to pursue her “true passion” of full-time content creation. Although she originally played the part of a “Philly influencer” as a side hustle while working as a stewardess for one of the largest US airlines, the sharp U-turn in her career’s trajectory came after American Airlines fired her.

Jasmine, who goes by ‘Jastinations’ and ‘JumpSeatJasmine’ on Instagram, took to her SNS accounts this past week to confirm that American Airlines had sacked her over a controversial social media post about the ongoing Iran war.

Taking full accountability, the influencer went the extra mile to defend the American carrier and dismissed insinuations that the airline was “pro-war.” Posting an Instagram reel, she dove deeper into her termination case and clarified that the post about the West Asian conflict on one of her personal accounts wasn’t the only reason she was let go.

Why was the American Airlines flight attendant fired?

“Last month I was fired from American Airlines for posting a video about the war in Iran,” Jasmine says in a video she posted on Instagram two days ago. She then clarifies, “Before everybody comes into my comments about, ‘Oh my god, are you saying American Airlines is pro the war?’ No.”

The Philly influencer asserts firmly that her video, in no way, aims to “downplay American Airlines” or “talk trash” about the carrier.

The former flight attendant even plugs a screenshot of an excerpt from her termination letter, wherein the airline appears to address her social media activity. “The company has received numerous social media posts, most importantly, the one received on March 3, 2026, regarding Social Media Violations that appeared under your social media account Jastinations.”

“It was reported that you were engaging in a mock telephone conversation with a caller from ‘Iran,’ ‘Tehran,’ in which violence was directed against cities, states, ethnicities, political parties, individuals, in which you made negative, disparaging comments on how attention should be directed at them for destruction,” the purported screenshot adds.

Jasmine goes on to detail that while the “Iran video” post was cited as a reason in her termination letter, other instances of her personal conduct also played a role in the cessation of her employment with the airline.

“It had all to do with social media,” she divulges. “Whether it was me wearing my hair out of compliance, whether my nails were out of compliance.”

Confessing further, she revealed having “very visible” tattoos that she didn’t even try to conceal during her time on the job, which she claimed also conflicted with the work conduct rules and social media policy laid down by the airline. Jasmine admits that even though she took accountability for her actions during meetings with management, she continued the same actions.

She also acknowledged that all she ever wanted to do was make her “flight attendant content,” which she had seen others indulge in as well. According to her online confession, Jasmine kicked off her stint as a flight attendant for PSA Airlines in 2021. Having “graduated” from the regional airline headquartered in Charlotte that year, she disclosed that her “first introduction” to being a flight attendant, and her “first free” flight on the job, was when she went to take life support off her mother.

“I should’ve known then that this wasn’t going to be long-term,” she blatantly admits. Jasmine also affirmed that she didn’t regret not being a flight attendant anymore, as she went on to call being let go by American Airlines “the greatest blessing” in her life, as it finally encouraged her to take the leap as a full-time content creator–something she wouldn’t have done of her own volition.

Nonetheless, she remains grateful for her old job as a flight attendant, adding that it, in a way, helped boost her platform as a “flight attendant content creator” as well. Accepting her love for the company and job, she still agreed that she was meant to become a creator instead.

Viral influencer’s Iran post explained

The post that started the controversy was a satire video Jasmine posted on her personal IG account “Jastinations.” Therein, she depicts herself interacting with Iran, while also dropping a few “jokes” that may not be received well by all.

“No, he lives in DC, it’s a white house, it’s like right there on the corner. No, no, no, no, the one that’s in the middle.” Jasmine said in the video, as quoted by TheTravel.com. “I think they have Middle Eastern food over here, they got some of the best ones in New York, yeah, where they lied and said y’all did that last time with the World Trade Center.”

Other remarks in the satirical skit posted in March included her telling Iran things like, “Where’s Charlie Kirk wife? I’m not sure, she on a tour with Nicki Minaj. I think his grave is in Arlington.”

While Jasmine’s case, which she so transparently explained, had multiple layers, American Airlines has confirmed firing employees over certain social media content. Last year, conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting prompted a sea of controversial posts online. Even then, the US carrier announced that employees who posted to “promote such violence on social media were immediately removed from service.”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The opinions expressed here do not reflect the official policy or position of The Financial Express.