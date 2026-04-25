Despite BTS’s buzz taking over global headlines, another multi-hyphenate artist is dominating business-focused rankings in South Korea. Data from the Korean Business Research Institute revealed that singer-actor Park Ji Hoon is leading brand reputation rankings for individual K-pop boy group members for a second consecutive month. Institute.

Repeating his winning streak from the previous month, the member of the iconic third-generation K-pop act, Wanna One, topped the April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings. In doing so, he defeated all BTS members, among many other beloved stars, including fellow members of his own boy group.

Park Ji Hoon defeats BTS members on K-pop boy group member rankings

Dubbed “South Korea‘s superstar” by fans on social media, Park boasted a brand reputation index of 14,004,945, marking a 7.77% increase in his score since March.

The rankings, which Ji Hoon secured the top seat in, were a collective analysis of media coverage, consumer participation, community awareness, and communication indexes, taking into account big data collection pertaining to a total of 755 boy group members from March 18 to April 18. Park has his own latest moves across the entertainment industry to thank for when it comes to his continued triumphant run these past few months.

Top-scoring phrases in the K-pop idol and actor’s keyword analysis include the brand-new South Korean historical film “The King’s Warden,” in which he plays the titular role. His forthcoming single album “RE:FLECT” and its leading music track “Bodyelse” followed suit on high-ranking phrases associated with the star’s brand reputation rankings this month. On top of that, the Weak Hero Class actor’s positivity-negativity analysis yielded a score of 93.51% positive reactions.

His film, The King’s Warden, recently also earned a landmark achievement, becoming one of South Korea’s biggest box office hits in over a decade. Overtaking the 2019 hit movie Extreme Job, Park’s cinematic project became the second most-attended Korean movie of all time earlier this month, recording 16,283,970 moviegoers, according to the Korean Film Council.

Moreover, it also cracked the milestone of becoming the highest-grossing Korean film of all time, recording cumulative sales of approximately 142.523 billion won (about $94.2 million) from its release on February 4 to March 22.

Ji Hoon is indeed going all out this season. In addition to his new movie and music releases, the critically acclaimed artist is also set to lead the upcoming K-drama The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, which is set to premiere on May 11.

Meanwhile, Park’s Wanna One members Kim Jae Hwan, Hwang Minhyun, Kang Daniel, and Ong Seong Wu settled in at #10, #12, #13, and #18, respectively.

On the other side, Ji Hoon also ended on top of the Korean Business Research Institute’s April Actor Brand Reputation Rankings through a data analysis of several indexes of 100 actors appearing in dramas, movies, or OTT content released from March 22 through April 22. He bested beloved K-drama stars like Byeon Woo Seok, Yoo Hae Jin, Kim Hye Yoon, Ju Ji Hoon, Park Jeong Min, Woo Do Hwan, Yoo Yeon Seok, Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung, IU, and others to stay on top.

Where do the BTS members stand?

All seven members of BTS, on the other hand, follow next in line after Park Ji Hoon on the April boy group member brand rankings, according to the Korean Business Research Institute. Led by Jimin, the entire BTS lineup occupies ranks #2 through #8.

BTS’ Jimin, who secured second spot in March as well, held onto his position with a brand reputation index of 11,644,101, witnessing a massive 132.31% jump from his score since last month. His fellow bandmate, Jungkook, rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 9,151,873 and a staggering 227.64% rise in his score since March.

BTS’ Jin, RM, V aka Kim Taehyung, Suga, and J-Hope took fourth through eighth spots, respectively.

Top 30 Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings of April 2026