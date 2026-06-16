Elon Musk responded to speculation about whether he could one day become the world’s first quadrillionaire, saying the idea is “not impossible” but only if humanity expands far beyond Earth.

The comment came after a social media post noted that Musk, now worth an estimated $1.1 trillion following SpaceX’s blockbuster public listing, would still need another $998.9 trillion to reach quadrillionaire status. Instead of dismissing the suggestion, Musk reposted it and replied, “Not impossible.”

Not impossible, but definitely requires factories on the Moon and Mars to achieve.



By then, I don’t think dollars will be used as currency. Just mass and energy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2026

Musk links future wealth to Moon and Mars

When asked what it would take to reach such a level of wealth, Musk pointed to his long-term vision for space exploration. “Factories on the Moon and Mars to achieve,” he wrote.

The response also explains a goal Musk has talked about for years. Through SpaceX, he has pushed the development of Starship, a rocket designed to transport people and cargo to the Moon and Mars. Musk has repeatedly argued that humanity must become a multi-planetary species to secure its long-term future. In his view, permanent settlements on other worlds could eventually support industries and manufacturing on a scale never seen before.

Beyond today’s economy

The idea of a quadrillionaire may sound impossible today. A quadrillion dollars is equal to one thousand trillion dollars, far exceeding the size of the current global economy. However, Musk suggested that by the time such wealth could exist, today’s financial system may look completely different. “By then, I don’t think dollars will be used as currency. Just mass and energy,” he said.

Whether anyone can ever accumulate wealth on the scale Musk describes remains highly speculative. However, his response also tells us how he views the future: one where economic activity stretches beyond Earth and where the measures of wealth used today may no longer apply.