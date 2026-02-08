We love stories about famous founders. We know the garages, the dorm rooms, the hoodies and the soundbites. Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk, their names are everywhere.

But peel open your smartphone, look past the glass, the metal, the logo on the back, and go deep into the silicon itself. You won’t find Apple or Google stamped there. What one might find instead is the work of a man most people have never heard of – David Lam. He didn’t build a phone or launch an app. He built the machines that make all of it possible. And today, the company he founded is worth nearly $300 billion. (market capitalisation approaching $290-$300 billion in early 2026).

The story of David Lam

David Lam’s story doesn’t begin in Silicon Valley. He was born in China, grew up during turbulent years in Vietnam, and later moved to Hong Kong. Like many families at the time, his life was surrounded by political instability and constant movement. Eventually, he made his way to North America, first Canada, then the United States.

After earning a PhD in chemical engineering from MIT in 1973, he entered a young and messy industry: semiconductor manufacturing. Back then, making microchips was far from precise. The process was inconsistent, slow, and difficult to scale.

Lam shifted his focus to plasma etching, a technique that could carve circuits into silicon with far more accuracy. Instead of improving the chip itself, he went after the tools used to make the chip. In 1980, he started Lam Research.

Four years later, Lam made history. In 1984, he became the first Asian American to take a company public on the NASDAQ.

Today, the company employs nearly 20,000 people worldwide. And its market value sits around $290–$300 billion, placing it among the 50 largest companies on the globe. That makes it bigger than McDonald’s, bigger than Disney, nearly twice the size of Charles Schwab.

It is likely the largest publicly traded company named after a living person. If compared, Charles Schwab, Trump media and Dell Technologies are all smaller. LVMH is enormous, but its namesake, Louis Vuitton, is long gone. David Lam, by contrast, is still alive. The name on the building belongs to the man who built it.

The quiet stock market giant

Over the last decade, Lam Research has delivered returns that rival, and in some periods beat, the biggest tech names. While headlines focused on the “Magnificent Seven,” Lam Research kept climbing in the background.

Over this period, the company has clocked an internal rate of return of roughly 40%, a rare feat for a firm that operates far from the consumer spotlight. Put simply, a $10,000 investment made about ten years ago would today be worth close to $300,000, depending on timing.

As long as the world wants faster chips, smarter AI, and more computing power, Lam’s machines stay busy.