An Indian professional working in Belgium has triggered a wider conversation online after sharing his perspective on why many Indians abroad struggle with the decision to return home. His video, posted on Instagram, shifts the focus away from common assumptions about infrastructure and lifestyle differences.

In the clip, Alekh Shrivastava challenges the idea that factors like cleaner surroundings or better civic systems are the main reasons people stay back. Instead, he points to everyday convenience and comfort in India as being, in some ways, superior.

Comfort vs structure: What really drives the dilemma

In the video, Shrivastava said, “I am currently working in Belgium, and I often hear from many people that once you get used to the clean air, clean water, better roads, and better civic sense here, no one wants to return to India. Honestly, that is not true at all. If you weren’t born and brought up here, you’ve spent 25 to 30 years breathing that same air and drinking that same water. In India, you have Zomato, Blinkit, house help, the comfort level there is far better than it is here.”

His remarks highlight a contrast often experienced by Indians living overseas — where convenience in daily life back home can outweigh certain lifestyle upgrades abroad. However, he emphasised that the real difference lies elsewhere.

Work-life balance emerges as key factor

“So, what is the real reason people can’t return even if they want to? The biggest reason is the work life balance here. Here, 5 PM means work is over, and after that, you can live your real life. In India, 5 PM often gets the response, ‘Brother, is it a half day today?’ Taking a two to three week vacation here is quite normal; there’s no drama. In India, even a three day leave feels like a loan application. On top of that, the manager asks, ‘Who is your backup?’ I think to myself, I am the backup!”

The post resonated with many users online, sparking discussions around workplace expectations and cultural differences between countries. Several commenters echoed his views, pointing out that professional boundaries and time off are often treated differently in India compared to parts of Europe.

One user wrote, “So true. India’s work culture can be overwhelming, and it’s time we talk about respecting work-life balance.”

“Another said, “Work life balance is the real lifestyle upgrade abroad.”

The video adds to a growing conversation among young professionals weighing career growth, quality of life, and personal priorities while deciding whether to settle abroad or return to India.

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