While flight disruptions continue to impact stranded passengers at the airports following the US, Israel war on Iran, there are some heartwarming stories and experiences that are emerging from the ground where passengers are seen praising the UAE for their swift and humane response. One such rare experience was recently shared by a passenger who is originally a resident of UAE but was stuck at the airport as his flight was scheduled for Delhi.

In a viral LinkedIn post, Tushar Gagerna, the passenger described boarding his 1 PM flight, only to wait onboard before being asked to disembark at 3 PM due to the attacks. “Iran had attacked the UAE,” he wrote. “In that moment on the plane, there was uncertainty. Hushed conversations. Phones lighting up with news alerts. That strange collective silence when nobody quite knows what to say.”

Gagerna further added that despite the geopolitical tension and airspace closures disrupting travel across the Middle East, including major hubs like Dubai International Airport, the UAE authorities acted decisively.

“The UAE kicked into gear immediately,” he noted. Within a short time, a dedicated waiting area was established for affected passengers, with organized setup, calm operations, and clear communication.

Free refreshments, including water and food, were distributed promptly. “A simple gesture that said: we see you, you’re not stranded, we’ve got this,” he shared.

After emergency visa issuance, passenger says ‘most countries would have left passengers stranded’

The most striking measure, he highlighted, was the on-the-spot issuance of emergency visas for tourists. “Think about that for a second. In the middle of a geopolitical crisis, with airspace shutting down and flights grounded – the UAE was actively making sure that visitors who had no plan to stay, who had no hotel booked, who were just passing through – were legally covered, safe, and documented. Not chaos. Not bureaucracy. Instant humanity.”

He contrasted this with potential responses elsewhere: “Most countries would have left passengers stranded with zero communication. UAE set up a lounge and handed out snacks.”

Gagerna added that true excellence lies in crisis management. “This is what separates world-class nations from the rest. It’s not just the skyscrapers. Not just the tax-free salaries. Not just the safety record. It’s how a country responds under pressure. When things go sideways – and in geopolitics, they sometimes do – the UAE doesn’t scramble. It executes. Quietly. Efficiently. With humanity.”

Concluding gratefully, he wrote: “Waiting for my flight. Safe. Grateful. And genuinely proud to be based here. Stay safe everyone.”

‘In India, rates would have been increased’: Netizens give contrasting view

Gagerna’s account has drawn widespread appreciation online for UAE’s efficiency and compassion during a challenging time.

The Internet commented on the post sharing their own experience with Dubai. One user wrote, “Incredible, went to Dubai for the first time this month and on arrival was issued a free ten gb sim for my phone- such a small detail but it showed they even take care of tourists.”

Few were quick to highlight contrasting opinion between the UAE and India. “Nothing against Dubai, it’s a great and continue to be a great place but Indians lie and deceive for their own izzat. He should have said what happened next, you are still in a combat zone, it would be your biggest concern. You were so impressed by being served water as a street shifter that you forgot you were in a war zone? Did they offer free hotel also – that would be def worth mentioning. It’s made up,” another user with the handle name @snappy_crab wrote.

Mohit Bhatia, another user commented, “In India this situation would have been used to harass the by standers. Rates would have been increased…dry sandwiches and Frooty would have been sold on airport for 1000 bucks to loot people. This is the reason we are behind because we are full of greedy people and politicians.”