It is April 1 and that calls for an April fool day prank. But now KitKat has launched a “Stolen KitKat” tracker after 12 tonnes of its chocolate bars were stolen in Europe, and says this is not an April Fools’ Day stunt.

In a post on X, the brand said, “Thank you for your interest in the missing KitKats. But just to clarify, this is not a stunt, or an April Fool’s joke. Someone really stole 12 tonnes of KitKats. And we really want to know where they’ve gone. So, we’ve created a Stolen KitKat Tracker that lets you check if your KitKat is from the missing batch.” The company is asking consumers to enter the batch number printed on their chocolate bars to see if they are linked to the missing shipment.

Help us find them. Use the Stolen KitKat Tracker. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/VLknwiHbGf — KITKAT (@KITKAT) April 1, 2026

Truck carrying over 400,000 bars vanished en route to Poland

Swiss food giant Nestle said the stolen consignment included 413,793 bars from KitKat’s new range. The truck had set off from central Italy and was headed for distribution across Europe, with Poland as its final destination, but never arrived.

The company has not revealed the exact location where the vehicle disappeared, and both the truck and the chocolates remain unaccounted for. KitKat added that the missing bars can be identified through unique batch codes, and anyone who scans them will receive instructions on how to contact the company. “Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes,” the brand said.

Social media divided over whether it is a clever campaign

This post has created massive reactions online, with many users questioning whether it was a marketing strategy regardless of the company’s denial. One user wrote, “I think it’s some kind of marketing strategy.” Another commented, “By this time they have already eaten them all isn’t?,” while a third said, “For sure we are worried about this. We move all kitkaters around the world. With no rewards.”

Praising the move, one user added, “This is genuinely the best marketing campaign I have seen in years and its not even close. you turned a real supply chain disaster into a viral moment that every brand manager is screenshotting right now. meanwhile most companies would have just released a boring press statement and called legal lmao.”



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