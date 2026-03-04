As tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel made global headlines, concerns also spread across the Gulf region. In the United Arab Emirates, many employees were asked to work from home for a few days after Iranian strikes raised security fears.

But now, daily life in the UAE, especially in Dubai appears to be returning to normal.

Offices reopen, roads busy again

Kaartik Gor, a UAE-based astrologer, shared updates on social media platform X, saying that after two days of remote work, most professionals had returned to their offices.

“After 2 days of work from home, most professionals are working from office in UAE today,” he wrote.

After 2 days of work from home, most professionals are working from office in UAE today



Skylines intact, please dont rely on exaggerated claims by global media, follow official sources



No way I am leaving 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/Rpk9NduQxw — Kaartik Gor (@KaartikGor) March 4, 2026

He also pushed back against what he called exaggerated reporting, adding, “Skylines intact, please dont rely on exaggerated claims by global media, follow official sources No way I am leaving UAE.” He said that the situation on the ground as calm and stable.

“So guys it’s a very normal day in Dubai and everything has actually become normal. Everybody is working from office. You can see the roads and all, the skylines,” he said.

He explained that while it may take “few more days to become 100% normal,” most people are already back at work and traffic has returned to the streets. According to him, the temporary work-from-home arrangement lasted only a couple of days before offices reopened.

Confidence in UAE’s safety

He described the UAE as “a very safe country, safe in terms of internal security,” and added, “This too shall pass as I say, it’s a small thing but definitely we will go through this and UAE will come stronger.”