Pulkit Garg, the District Magistrate of Chitrakoot, has sparked a wider conversation on public education after enrolling his three-year-old daughter, Siya, in a government-run Anganwadi centre in Madhya Pradesh. The decision by the IAS officer has gone viral on social media, with many praising the move as a vote of confidence in the government education system, while others remained sceptical.

Garg said the choice reflects the improvements made in government-run institutions over the years. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, he said, “The situation is no longer what it used to be. The quality of education has continuously improved, and there is no shortage of resources. If an IAS officer can educate his child in a government institution, ordinary parents should not hesitate.”

He also noted that perceptions around government schools and Anganwadi centres have changed significantly, especially in terms of infrastructure and the learning environment offered to children.

Focus on Early Childhood Development

Highlighting the importance of early learning, Garg stressed that a child’s formative years play a crucial role in shaping health, nutrition and values. “Anganwadi centres are doing a good job of providing these essentials while helping children learn and grow,” he said.

The district magistrate further urged parents, villagers and government officials to move past social biases and place greater trust in public institutions. “Children here receive education along with values, safety and care. The system will become stronger only when people show faith in it,” Garg added.

A video showing Garg’s daughter playing at the Anganwadi centre has been widely shared online, further amplifying the discussion around the quality and credibility of grassroots government education facilities.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

While many users welcomed the move as a strong message in favour of public education, the video also triggered criticism. “Bad idea..he would know later…infra will not be upto the mark and huge lapses would be there…just to convey to others like this apart from this there is no use,” one user wrote.

Others supported the decision but advised caution. “It’s good, but higher level official deputation is needed in grass root anganwadi centre,” another commented. A third user said, “Good. Dont let her eat mid day meals there. Else you’ll regret your decision.”

Some went a step further, calling it a model initiative. “Gd initiative.. this should b mandatory for all central and state government job employees,” another user wrote.

The debate has once again put the spotlight on trust, accountability and the future of India’s public education system at the grassroots level.