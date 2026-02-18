About two months after BTS leader RM opened up about obtaining a driver’s license at age 31, he shared the first-ever video of himself getting behind the wheel. The now-viral clip gained ground on X at a time when RM’s reasons behind getting a driver’s license were still very much alive in fans’ memories.

During a December livestream, the BTS rapper had revealed that while he had no plans of buying his own car, he “just wanted to try it.” But what especially resonated with the BTS ARMY at the time was his unfiltered confession: “I wanted to overcome my trauma.”

Before acquiring a driver’s license, the South Korean rapper was synonymously associated with the picture of bicycle riding, owing to his own love for his favourite pastime, often linked to feelings of freedom. He documented the same in his solo song “Bicycle,” which was released in 2021 on the occasion of the annual BTS Festa celebrations.

BTS RM car video goes viral

He shared the personal milestone via his own Instagram account ‘@rkive’ on Tuesday, February 18, which also happens to be his bandmate J-Hope’s birthday.

RM (whose real name is Kim Namjoon) seemed visibly delighted in the clip, as he can be seen driving a car, while someone on the passenger seat next to him films what was evidently a major breakthrough for the K-pop icon.

Hours before sharing his own video, RM wished J-Hope a very Happy Birthday by sharing a hilariously famous meme of his bandmate from the old “Run BTS” (variety show) days. Namjoon and the “Mona Lisa” hit-maker especially share a close bond built on the foundation of mutual respect, considering they are the only two BTS members born in the year 1994.

The video immediately went viral on social media, as do all things BTS. Fans were instantly filled with elation, as they couldn’t help but flood X with warm wishes like “Congratulations RM” and “So proud of Namjoon.”

One BTS ARMY wrote, “The same Kim Namjoon who said he’s afraid of driving now doing it with the biggest smile on his face.. oh words can’t explain how proud and happy i feel rn. my baby.”

Another said, “18th Feb 2026 shud he celebrated as national holiday in boranation (reference to the BTS fandom) in honor of Kim namjoon driving for the first time idfc!!!!”

A third person tweeted, “He’s a pro rider, hoo hoo hoo hoo, rider Must be an A1 guider Nobody can’t stop him,” alluding to the lyrics of his solo track “Nuts.” Back in December, the same song in question even resurfaced on iTunes chart in the US, as BTS ARYMs celebrated RM’s driver’s license announcement by mass-streaming the track off his 2024 album “Right Place, Wrong Person.”

BTS RM drives a car: Video inspires fans

More notable heartwarming reactions recorded online not only showed the BTS ARMY beaming with pride about RM’s personal accomplishment, but also taking away inspirational lessons from it.

“Everyone has no excuse anymore,” a fan wrote. “Get that license. Study that thing. Do the scary thing. Kim Namjoon is on the road. Driving besties to places and driving armys crazy. Get it!”

A few other BTS fans hoping to overcome their own personal hurdles added to the conversation by leaving comments like “I’m probably going to learn next year (crying emoji)” and “I’m gonna move out before my bday, it’s scary but I’ll do it.”

Everyone has no excuse anymore

Get that license

Study that thing

Do the scary thing



Kim Namjoon is on the road

Driving besties to places and driving armys crazy



Get it! pic.twitter.com/pWVbrX9BO9 — sgtcurrypants saw BTS zero times 😭💜 (@sgtcurrypants) February 18, 2026

When BTS RM got his driver’s license

Back in December 2025, Kim Namjoon shared a series of photos on social media, captioning the post, “Jogogakha,” a Buddhist phrase meaning “look at your own feet,” as per the Korea Times. The term often points to the reminder to seek truth within oneself instead of externally.

One of the photos included in the post turned the attention to the BTS leader sitting inside a car, slightly bowing and taking a selfie. Another shed light on his standard Class 2 driver’s license in Korea.

That same day, BTS shocked fans, as all members of the band appeared on a Weverse livestream. Namjoon personally delivered a pleasantly surprising update to the fans, declaring “Everyone, I, Kim Namjoon, got my driver’s license.”

The K-pop septet’s leader also appeared to confirm rumours that he had once failed the test, adding that he had to take the road test twice. “I crossed the center line while making a U-turn. The paint was faded,” he said during the livestream.