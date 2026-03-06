In recent days, a series of social media posts has drawn fresh scrutiny to the use of H-1B visas in US higher education. Investigative journalist Chris Brunet shared internal job postings from the University of Arkansas, the University of Michigan, Indiana University, and the University of Maryland, revealing that these taxpayer-funded institutions are seeking foreign workers for roles ranging from library systems and software engineering to business analysis, claiming no qualified American applicants were available.

Last year, the Trump administration introduced a $100,000 fee for employers and shifted the H-1B lottery to a wage-weighted system designed to favour the highest-paid applicants. Because universities are “cap-exempt” (meaning they don’t have to compete in the general 85,000 visa lottery), they have historically been a sanctuary for H-1B hiring.

For public universities like Arkansas, hiring an H-1B worker now means risking a six-figure sum on top of the salary, essentially a $200,000 first-year investment. Critics question why this money isn’t used to attract qualified American candidates instead.

Several major US universities posting H‑1B job notices

The debate began when Brunet highlighted a “Notice of Intent” posted by the university. The document, dated February 18, 2026, reveals the institution’s plan to hire a foreign national to lead its Library Systems and Web Services, a role the university suggests could not be filled by a qualified domestic candidate.

University of Michigan: Brunet shared that Michigan posted intent to hire three Business Analysts under the H‑1B program, with annual salaries listed at $73,000, $83,841 and $112,763.

Indiana University : Another notice showed Indiana University posting a Software Engineer position at around $74,000 a year and a Data Analyst role at about $85,000, also under H‑1B intent filings.

University of Arkansas : In a filing dated February 18, 2026, Arkansas sought to employ an H‑1B worker as Director of Library Systems & Web Services, with a salary range between $75,000 and $95,000.

University of Maryland : A separate notice described Maryland posting a position for an H‑1B Business Analyst with a salary of $87,795.

Backlash over H-1B hiring notices in US universities

Many Americans argue that universities are bypassing wage-weighted lottery rules designed to protect domestic workers. They see these hires as unfair, especially when the role could go to local talent. Critics say public universities appear dependent on the H-1B system to fill specialised roles, even when domestic candidates exist.

“These job postings are hidden or made difficult to apply to so they can hire the H-1B candidate,” one X user wrote. “Even back in 2012, when I graduated with my AS in IT, my own school wouldn’t hire me for an entry-level data entry position because I ‘was unqualified.’ After graduating—from them. They didn’t trust their own degree,” another wrote. “This is crazy. Monetary incentives must be given to these schools to not hire Americans,” a third added.