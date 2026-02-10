A long-running controversy surrounding the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination process has now reached the courts. Eduquity Technologies Pvt. Ltd., one of the companies involved in conducting SSC exams, has filed a ₹2.5 crore defamation case against YouTuber Nitish Rajput in a Delhi court.

The case stems from a video released by Rajput in which he examined the SSC’s tender process and the appointment of exam-conducting vendors. The video relied on information obtained through RTI replies and publicly available documents. It flagged changes in rules and raised concerns over operational practices that, according to the video, could impact the credibility of exams.

Video Sparks Debate Among Aspirants

Rajput’s video gained wide attention among government job aspirants. Many candidates shared the content, linking it to their own experiences during SSC exams. In recent years, aspirants have repeatedly complained about technical glitches, exam delays, centre mismanagement and other logistical problems.

Eduquity Technologies has claimed that the video contains incorrect and misleading claims. The company argued that the content has damaged its reputation and sought monetary damages. It has also asked the court to order the removal of the video from online platforms.

Rajput has refused to take down the video. He has maintained that his analysis is based on verified records and reflects concerns already raised by exam candidates across the country.

Past incident

In May 2025, YouTuber Nitish Rajput said that his YouTube channel had been blocked in Pakistan. He made the claim in a post on X (formerly Twitter). According to Rajput, the ban followed a video he uploaded on Balochistan.

Nitish also said he received two notices from YouTube related to the same content. The development came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. In the early hours of May 7, Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan. The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

“Pakistan has blocked my YouTube in Pakistan,” Rajput wrote in a post on Twitter.

He later shared details of a YouTube notice linked to his Balochistan video. “The Pakistani government has filed another legal complaint regarding the Balochistan video — it has been banned and is no longer available in Pakistan,” Nitish Rajput wrote.

The posts drew wide attention online, with many users debating content restrictions and cross-border censorship on digital platforms.