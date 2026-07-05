A grand opening offer featuring parval (pointed gourd) priced at $1.99 (around Rs 170) has turned an Indian grocery store in New Jersey into an online talking point. Hundreds of shoppers reportedly thronged the outlet, resulting in overcrowding and chaotic scenes captured in a viral video.

The heavily discounted launch-day offer attracted an unexpectedly large number of customers, with many of them rushing to buy the vegetable before stocks ran out.

What does the viral video show?

The widely circulated footage shows many people crowding the store. Shoppers can be seen shouting and pushing one another and stretching across counters to get packets of parval.

The footage also shows people rushing through the crowd to make their way to the vegetable counters, with many attempting to grab the discounted vegetables. Elderly shoppers were also among those navigating the packed store. The video suggested that nearly every counters were filled with customers, highlighting the scale of the turnout.

Several shoppers are seen carrying plastic bags as the store become increasingly congested. While the scenes appeared chaotic, there were no immediate reports of serious injuries related to the crowd.

🚨SHOCKING | "AMERICAN SABZI MANDI" Scenes from the opening of Indian grocery store in New Jersey, where huge crowds of mostly Gujaratis gather to shop pic.twitter.com/3INsbQtx7Q — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 3, 2026

Why did a $1.99 parval offer attract such a crowd?

Parval, also known as pointed gourd, is a staple vegetable in many parts of northern and eastern India, but it is comparatively difficult to source overseas. Reports stated that the grocery store promoted the vegetable at $1.99 as part of its grand opening campaign, a price significantly lower than what shoppers would have expected.

ALSO READ How an Emirati farmer turned Indian mango seeds into a 50-Year UAE farming legacy



Retail promotions offering discounts on opening day are commonly used to attract customers, and several social media users suggested the unusually low price was the main reason for the overwhelming response.

How did social media react?

The video quickly gained traction online. Some users slammed the behaviour seen in the footage, with one commenting, “If embarrassment had an image.” Others tried to explain the rush, with one user writing, “Shops mostly offer discounts on first day to attract customers, it will normalise from the next day.”

Another user humorously compared the scenes to traffic and crowds back home, stating, “Oh, it seems New Jersey is worse than Navi Mumbai.” While some criticised the pushing and bumping on each other, others defended the shoppers, arguing that discounted prices on Indian vegetables often attract large crowds.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.