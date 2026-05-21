Weeks after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos‘ involvement as the lead sponsor and honorary co-chair of the Met Gala 2026 drew massive backlash, fellow billionaire Elon Musk has showered him with praise over a series of comments he made in a new interview on Wednesday (US time). The Tesla and SpaceX boss publicly expressed his words of affirmation for Bezos on social media multiple times following the Blue Origin founder’s interaction with CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ on Wednesday (US time).

Elon Musk praises Jeff Bezos for for-profit companies vs charity remark

In separate posts, Elon Musk wrote “True” and “Bravo Jeff Bezos” on his social media platform X, alluding to the top Amazon executive’s suggestion that doing his job “right” for his “for-profit companies” had more value than charity.

This is not the first Musk has agreed with Bezos or stood in his corner. Despite their one-time years-long rivalry, the Tesla CEO named the Amazon founder as one of the sharpest people he knew (alongside Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Google co-founder Larry Page).

During a podcast outing last year, Musk spoke highly of Bezos for doing “a lot of difficult and significant things.” Merely months before showering him such heavy praise, the SpaceX boss had called The Washington Post owner a “copycat” and trolled his Blue Origin’s lunar landing plan.

What did Jeff Bezos say?

Bezos’ CNBC interview this week touched on wide-ranging topics from from artificial intelligence to billionaires, taxes and US President Donald Trump.

True https://t.co/vtKqeeWtc1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2026

The 62-year-old tech titan even brought up wanting to give away most of his wealth in his lifetime, asserting that he was already donating billions of dollars to numerous charitable causes. Admitting that while it was “hard” to go through with it, he was keen on seeing through if charitable giving was creating “dependence” or “independence.”

He continued saying, “Even though I’m going to give away the majority of my wealth, if I do my job right, the value to society and civilisation from my for-profit companies will be much larger than the good that I do with my charitable giving.”

Although Bezos, who is also the fourth-wealthiest person on the planet, stepped down as the CEO of Amazon in 2021, he continues to stay attached to the tech giant as a chairman. He has since founded the rocket company Blue Origin and launched a new AI startup, Project Prometheus.

Further revealing his thought process on how doing one’s job “right” for a company was more beneficial to society, Bezos spoke at length during the interview about how Amazon continued delivering results even during the COVID-19 pandemic. “All companies are creating value of some kind. That’s why people are voluntarily giving them money,” he added during CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ segment.

Beyond his comments on this issue, Bezos also accused politicians for using the “age-old technique” of vilifying the rich by “picking a villain and pointing fingers.” He even backed a tax policy suggesting that income taxes should be eliminated for the bottom half of US earners. Despite taking a swipe at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for anti-billionaire agenda, he echoes what some Democrats had previously proposed for working-class voters.

“A nurse in Queens who makes $75,000 a year pays more than $12,000 a year in taxes,” Bezos said. “Does that really make sense?”