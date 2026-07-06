Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt normal life across Maharashtra on Monday, with fresh videos emerging from multiple locations showing the impact of relentless downpours on transport infrastructure. While one video captured severe flooding at the Food Mall along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, another showed railway tracks at Nalasopara submerged under water, affecting suburban train operations.

The latest developments come as several parts of the state remain under weather alerts, with authorities continuing restoration work and urging people to avoid non-essential travel.

Food Mall inundated as rescue teams deploy boats

One of the widely shared videos on social media shows extensive waterlogging at the Food Mall on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The footage captures people wading through knee-deep water while rescue teams use lifeboats to evacuate stranded individuals and even rescue animals trapped by rising floodwaters.

The flooding follows continuous heavy rainfall that has lashed the Mumbai-Pune corridor over the past several hours, severely disrupting road traffic and forcing authorities to impose restrictions on several routes.

Nalasopara rail tracks flooded, buses between Pune and Mumbai suspended

Another viral video from Nalasopara shows all four railway tracks near the station submerged after intense rainfall since early Monday morning. Waterlogging on the tracks disrupted Western Railway’s suburban services, with several local trains running behind schedule and commuters facing significant delays. Railway officials said the situation is being closely monitored.

The impact of the monsoon also extended to intercity road transport. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) suspended all bus services between Pune and Mumbai until further orders after landslides and road closures made the route unsafe.

According to MSRTC officials, four state transport buses that had departed from Pune for Mumbai on Monday morning were stranded near the Urse toll plaza after traffic movement was halted. The buses were later turned around and safely brought back to Pune.

Passengers have been advised to postpone travel between Pune and Mumbai until road conditions improve and services resume.

“We have suspended all ST bus services between Pune and Mumbai until further orders due to the landslide on the route. The four buses that had left Pune this morning and were stranded near the Urse toll plaza have been safely brought back to Pune. We appeal to passengers to cooperate and avoid planning travel until the road is cleared,” said Kamlesh Dhanrale, Divisional Transport Officer, MSRTC Pune Division, according to Free Press Journal.

Authorities have urged residents to keep track of official weather and traffic advisories, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Maharashtra, raising the possibility of further disruptions to road and rail connectivity.