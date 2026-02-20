Most people echo similar sentiments about relocating from India to first-world countries. Their experiences would more often than not reflect a more relaxed and laidback life in the midst of world class amenities.

For this NRI woman, however, the reality of her move from India to Australia contrasted deeply from her expectations in a quite ‘unexpected manner’.

Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Akansha, said how she did not hope to “fall into a trap” since moving to Australia.

‘Where are my relaxing days?’

Akansha revealed she had hoped to get a high-paying job and have a relaxing routine. Instead, she now founds herself waking up at 6 am regularly and taking 10-kilometre hikes with her partner “for fun”.

“Where are my relaxing days? I wake up and I actually feel motivated to go to work. Who am I turning into? The life that felt like some unachievable luxury in India is just normal here,” she shared.

‘Where is my stress’

Commenting on her lived experience as a woman in India, Akansha shared how she still gets overwhelmed from time to time about how safety isn’t her central concern anymore.

“Where’s the stress of looking over my shoulder when I’m walking at night? Now I’m eating good food, breathing clean air, walking everywhere, seeing sunsets on random weekdays and somehow still have energy left at night?” she said.

Akansha further shared that her new ‘addictions’ are peace, work-life balance, nature and safety. “I don’t know how to go back from here” she said, humorously adding that she wouldn’t recommend anyone to move to the country as it is a “10 on 10 trap”.

‘People living abroad seek validation…’

Netizens offered mixed reactions to Akansha’s post, with some agreeing with her view and others questioning the intent of her post.

One user wrote, “People living abroad always seek validation on social media as if they are happy and don’t want to return to India. If a person like me is happy abroad, I won’t post my story on social media. They need validation from others on social media that they are happy there”.

Another countered, saying, “That’s true, many Indians from remote areas relocate to major cities in India for opportunities, hence for those based out of remote areas in India, moving abroad could be a viable option.”