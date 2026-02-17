Artificial intelligence is no longer just a tool for tech enthusiasts, it’s rapidly reshaping the American workplace, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang warned in a recent newsletter. According to Yang, AI is already taking over tasks that used to require skilled professionals, from designing websites to analysing financial reports.

“Someone in my family had AI program a website this week,” Yang noted. “It completed in minutes what used to take a designer or a firm days of work.” That efficiency, he said, comes at a cost — the jobs themselves.

AI replacing white-collar workers- Millions of jobs could be lost

Jobs that revolve around gathering information, analysing it, and preparing reports, common in law, finance, marketing, and software development, are particularly vulnerable. According to Yang, not only can AI now handle the processing, but it may soon take over the decision-making itself. “This will result in the great disemboweling of white-collar jobs,” Yang warned.

ALSO READ Infosys inks strategic collaboration with Anthropic – To develop enterprise AI solutions

Yang predicts that over the next 12 to 18 months, millions of mid-career office workers could be laid off. “Even a reduction of several million would be tectonic,” he wrote, emphasising the scale of disruption.

Middle managers, who are expensive and replaceable, are especially at risk. Many will need to seek lower-paying work or part-time roles. Yang cited an example of a friend who lost his job and now volunteers at a local nonprofit managing their IT infrastructure, a role that pays roughly 80% less than his previous position.

The layoffs, he warned, will not be limited to managers. Call-center workers, marketers, coders, financial analysts, and research staff are all likely to be affected. Corporations will reduce headcount and lean on AI to replace human labour.

Impact on local economies and families

The effects of job loss will go beyond the office. Local businesses that rely on office workers, dry cleaners, dog walkers, salons, may see a decline in customers. Families may struggle to maintain mortgages or meet daily expenses. Yang suggested that suburban areas, particularly high-cost regions like Silicon Valley and Westchester County, could see downward pressure on property values as laid-off workers reduce spending or move. “It might not feel great being first, but you don’t want to be last,” he wrote.

Recent graduates face a challenging job market. Yang shared data showing that fewer than 30% of seniors currently find jobs in their field, while underemployment affects more than half. AI, he predicted, could further devalue degrees in fields such as journalism, law, and finance, making expensive programs a riskier investment.

According to him, empty office buildings could create “urban wastelands,” particularly in cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Beyond the economic impact, Yang highlighted potential social consequences. “The social contract of ‘study hard, go to school, get a good job, live a decent life’ is about to be vaporised,” he wrote.

He predicted rising anger and frustration, particularly among educated workers who have worked hard only to see opportunities disappear.