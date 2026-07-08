Microsoft cut thousands of jobs this week amid a ‘reset’ of its gaming division. The company-wise layoffs included 1,600 Xbox workers — including one of its longest-serving and seniormost employees. Xbox Cloud Gaming vice president Kevin LaChapelle joined the lengthy list after spending 37 years at the company.

“I will add my name to the list of people who were laid off today at Xbox. This ends my 37 years at Microsoft. I have worked in many different parts of the company, and I will say my fondest memories are of leading the team of very talented engineers who built the Xbox Backward Compatibility program,” he wrote in a lengthy LinkedIn post.

LaChapelle recalled sitting in the auditorium as Phil Spencer (the head of Xbox) surprised audiences by announcing the highly sought Xbox One Backward Compatibility program during E3 2015. He also wrote in his post about leading the team which created Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming product.

Who is Kevin LaChapelle?

LaChapelle joined Microsoft in 1989 as a software design engineer — taking on multiple roles over the next three and a half decades. He rose through the ranks to become a Vice President of the Xbox Platform in 2023. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was ousted from Microsoft while serving in this role.

Xbox faces overhaul’

The company said on Monday that efforts were underway for a broad reorganisation that would “reset” Xbox amid heightened competition. CEO Asha Sharma, who took over the gaming division earlier this year, announced through an internal memo that the team would be reduced by approximately 3,200 employees throughout FY27. The first tranche has already seen 1600 people lose their jobs this week.

“Our business today is not healthy. We are operating at margins that are 3-10x lower than comparable platform and publishing businesses…,” said a memo from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma.

She noted that the company had “entered Gen 9 with a smaller install base and a higher cost structure” — before betting on Game Pass, multi-platform, and a broader portfolio of content to grow. But the pace had been lacklustre and Sharma contended that Xbox had weakened its core business.

“And now the industry is facing the most severe hardware crisis in its history. We must reset Xbox. First, we will reset our content portfolio…We are also making reductions across other units, and in some cases, shifting investment to focus on higher priority projects,” the memo continued.

The cuts are in addition to broader Microsoft layoffs that the software giant’s chief people officer Amy Coleman tied to unspecified changes in customer needs. The layoffs followed voluntary buyouts that Microsoft began offering to about 8,750 people in May. Coleman said more than 30% of eligible workers had accepted those voluntary retirement offers.