A video showing US President Donald Trump briefly holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wrist while stepping onto a small platform during a G7 Summit photo opportunity in France has gone viral on social media. The interaction captured ahead of the leader’s group photograph in Evian-les-Bains drew attention online as Modi and Trump prepared their first in-person meeting in 16 months.

Trump holds PM Modi’s wrist

The viral clip shows Trump approaching the podium for the G7 leaders’ photo session while PM Modi was already standing with other world leaders. As Trump moved toward the single step leading to the podium, he was briefly seen holding PM Modi’s wrist before joining the group photo.

The viral moment went viral shortly before PM Modi and Trump exchanged greetings and held a brief conversation on the sidelines of the summit. A bilateral meeting between the two leaders is scheduled on Wednesday.

Trump clings to Modi for support as he climbs a single small step at the G7 summit pic.twitter.com/3tiHtH6SY5 — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 16, 2026

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First meeting in 16 months

The encounter marked Modi and Trump’s first face-to-face meeting since the prime minister’s visit to Washington in February 2025.

The meeting comes amid efforts to rebuild India-US ties after a difficult period. Relations came under strain after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and Trump repeatedly claimed he played a crucial role in ending the India-Pakistan war following Operation Sindoor. On the other hand, India has maintained that the ceasefire of hostilities came from direct India-Pakistan talks and not external mediation.

The India-US ties also faced strain over US immigration measures, including higher H-1B visa fees. More recently, tensions flared after three Indian sailors were killed in US military strikes on merchant vessels off the coast of Oman. India has also raised the issue with the US administration and put up a strong protest over deaths.

Despite these differences, both sides have continued discussions on a bilateral trade agreement. During a visit last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio invited Modi to visit the White House on behalf of Trump. He also termed India as the “cornerstone” of Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

What PM Modi said at the G7 Summit

Addressing an outreach session of the G7 summit, PM Modi called for secure maritime routes and emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy in solving the conflicts.

As reported by PTI, the prime minister said disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz had affected the global economy. He also underlined the impact of the West Asia conflict on Indian citizens.

“It’s our responsibility to ensure the safety of the seafarers who connect all nations through global maritime trade. We must ensure that maritime routes continue to be secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear,” PM Modi stated, as quoted by PTI.

He also highlighted the significance of international cooperation, mentioning that India firmly believes lasting solutions to conflicts can only be found through dialogue, international cooperation, and diplomacy.”

As reported by The Indian Express, PM Modi also told the world leaders the world was facing a “shortage of trust” and said the future of international ties would be strengthened by rebuilding that trust.

The Modi-Trump brief interaction has attracted significant attention online ahead of their expected discussions on trade, key global issues and defence cooperation.