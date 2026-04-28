Technological advancement has reached far beyond our expectations to unimaginable levels, empowering things that may not even exist in physical reality with platforms and reach that are even out of touch with many lived experiences. One such unreal marvel churned by our present realities is AI-generated avatars posing as “influencers” on social media.

Uncanny videos of one such “digital creator” have recently seen an uptick in fame’s viral scale. “Her” name is Vrutika Patel. Boasting a follower count of over 114,000 people, the AI influencer is already earning an “Instagram income” surpassing the Rs 1 lakh-mark, thanks to more than 300 accounts that have subscribed to her exclusive content on the photo and short-form video sharing SNS platform.

Ironically, the AI influencer who describes herself as a “sun-seeker, tea enthusiast and lover of all things beautiful” achieved something even most people can’t without actually being real. One can’t help but wonder whether her existence, or the lack thereof, is something to be marveled at or be scared of.

An internet conversation debating over the same surfaced on X last week, as a user questioned what kind of twisted beauty standards the emerging trend of AI influencers was pushing. Although the rise of the virtual influencer is not a new phenomenon, the surging presence of such quasi-companions is raising ethical concerns, while also putting actual human connections to the test.

Who is Vrutika Patel?

The so-identified AI influencer, who has “she/her” pronouns on her Instagram bio (@vrutikaapatel), poses as an Indian female figure. The digital creator started sharing posts on the Meta-led SNS platform in August 2025. Numerous shares capture the digital presence donning Indian attires like lehengas and sarees while indulging in public activities.

Vrutika Patel’s digital echo has also been spotted interacting with its followers through engaging posts about the Indian Premier League (IPL). Also presented as a person of faith, the Instagram profile has shared multiple posts aligning with religious beliefs.

Shockingly, those handling the IG profile recently went as far as positioning the character as a real person with a seemingly unfiltered confession. Just days ago, an Instagram reel surfaced on Vrutika Patel’s account, where the AI influencer commands the camera, saying, “So, a lot of you have been commenting that I’m AI. Honestly? I’m flattered. I’m not really here to prove anything, but I’ll be real with you: Yeah, I use AI to enhance some of my photos and videos. It’s just part of the game these days. So, no big deal. Just chill and enjoy the vibe. Peace.”

Is Vrutika Patel already earning an Instagram income?

According to a screenshot of Patel’s Instagram subscription page, which promises exclusive content to paid followers, the “influencer” already has more than 300 subscribers. With her page’s monthly subscription fee set at Rs 390 per account, simple math calculations indicate that the digital creator is earning more than Rs 1 lakh via Instagram.

While some people are already debating whether the subscriber count is real, and others are feeding into the possibility that the “AI influencer” may actually be a person simply using AI to edit their content, there’s no denying that the account in question has become the subject of viral chatter–something that isn’t necessarily accessible to everyone. Moreover, it is highly likely that the supposed AI personality is earning beyond the specified Rs 1 lakh Instagram income through additional brand deals and other channels of monetisation.

Above all, the Vrutika Patel account has undoubtedly joined the seemingly perennial stream of AI-driven content online. While this particular account has only further fuelled the ‘Real or AI’ debate, other “digital souls” like Aitana Lopez, who recently supposedly descended on Coachella, have been more upfront about their non-existence. The AI influencer, who has over 390,000 followers, was created by the Barcelona-based tech agency The Clueless.

At this rate, some men will subscribe to a pole with bre@sts. A completely AI generated female profile already has 309 subscribers paying ₹390 a month. That is roughly ₹1.2 lakh for something that is not even real. Go figure! pic.twitter.com/Kp877WJHt7 — Sharanya Shettyy (@Sharanyashettyy) April 20, 2026

It, too, is reportedly earning the big bucks (up to $10,000 each month), thanks to “modelling” projects and brand deals. Like her, the Zelu House-created AI “sisters” Mia and Ana Zelu have also made it a habit to share photos from their “travels” and sports outings.

The Independent reports that there are now thousands of virtual influencers on Instagram and TikTok, and their market size was valued at $6.33 billion in 2024. Future forecasts reportedly suggested these figures would hit a staggering $11.78 billion-level by 2023.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.