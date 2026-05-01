An Indian founder has gone viral across social media platforms after revealing how she encourages a “non-negotiable” one hour lunch break for the entire office to come together. The post was shared on LinkedIn by KK Create founder Kavya Karnatac and has since sparked widespread discussion online.

‘It feels like party everyday’: Founder

“Everyday we have a 1 hour picnic at the office! And it is non-negotiable. We are a team of 40 people across different verticals, deadlines, and chaos. But suddenly as the clock hits 2 PM, all of that disappears and everyone gathers in the hall. Chairs get pulled from everywhere. People stand, squeeze in, sit on corners. Because, no one eats alone at KK Create,” founder Kavya Karnatac wrote on LinkedIn.

She noted that there was no ‘hierarchy’ during this break — with everyone eating together and socialising for an hour. Karnatac likened the ambience to a “family sitting down for a meal” in her post. She also highlighted the way this 60 minute break served as a reminder of how “connection beyond work truly builds a team”.

“The managers are the first ones to say: ‘Aajao lunch karne, kaam baad mein karna [come and have lunch, finish your work later]’. It goes for an hour, sometimes even more: Someone sharing ghar ka khaana [homemade food]. Someone cracking the worst (but funniest) jokes. Someone starting a mafia game mid-meal. It feels like party everyday,” she added.

Netizens divided

The post has evoked mixed reactions on social media — with many hailing the camaraderie fostered by such interactions.

“Culture is not built in meetings or policies. It shows up in small daily rituals like this. Most companies chase productivity and forget that connection is what sustains it. When people actually enjoy being around each other, collaboration stops feeling forced,” wrote on LinkedIn user.

“Good to work in this type of office,” added an Instagram comment.

“Sounds like a vibe, but I’d need to see the snack situation first,” joked an X user.

But skeptics noted that the post had essentially rebranded a lunch break. Many on social media also flagged the ‘mandatory’ nature of the interaction and wondered if a compulsory one hour meeting could be truly “fun” — with one comment going as far as to call it “torture”.

Others wondered about ‘hypothetical’ scenarios where they did not get along with peers or was an introvert.

“Not fun if it’s mandatory. One whole hour too,” rued one comment.

“Why does everything have to be mandatory in the office?” wondered another.

“What part of ‘mandatory’ office picnic sounds fun?” asked a third.