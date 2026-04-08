In a bizarre incident that has caught widespread attention online, a man claimed he received a traffic challan for a vehicle that had been stolen months ago. The case has sparked debate over enforcement gaps and the use of surveillance systems in tracking stolen vehicles.

The individual, identified as Faisal Rahman, shared his experience on X, highlighting what he described as a serious oversight despite an FIR already being filed.

Challan issued months after vehicle theft

Rahman stated that his vehicle was stolen three months ago and that he had promptly lodged a complaint at Habeeb Nagar Police Station. However, he was recently issued a traffic challan linked to the same vehicle.

In his post, he tagged Hyderabad Traffic Police and Hyderabad City Police, urging authorities to investigate the matter. The challan included an image that allegedly showed the person currently using the stolen vehicle.

“Dear @HYDTP @hydcitypolice, my vehicle was stolen 3 months ago, and an FIR has already been registered at Habeeb Nagar Police Station. Today, I received a traffic challan for the same vehicle, and the image clearly shows the thief’s face. I kindly request you to look into this,” Rahman said.

Viral post sparks reactions, raises concerns

The post quickly gained traction online, amassing over two million views, with users reacting to the unusual situation. While some found humour in the irony, others pointed out the potential implications of the lapse.

Several users noted that the challan image could serve as a crucial lead for authorities in identifying the suspect and recovering the stolen vehicle. The incident has also raised questions about coordination between policing systems and traffic enforcement databases.

As of now, the police authorities have not issued an official response to the viral post.

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