Ritesh Agarwal, Oyo founder, Group CEO of PRISM and a judge on Shark Tank India, on Tuesday said over 300 Indian entrepreneurs, startup founders and innovators are in France to showcase Indian innovation in areas such as deep-tech, artificial intelligence, defence and space technology.

In a video posted on Instagram from the Bharat Innovates 2026 event in Nice, France, Agarwal spoke about the increasing global footprint of Indian startups and urged young Indians to consider building businesses in advanced technology sectors.

“More than 300 Indian entrepreneurs, startups, innovators are with us in France,” Agarwal said. He said several Indian companies have expanded their operations in France and other European markets.

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He also spoke about hospitality management company CheckMy Guest and said the company manages villas and apartments in major French cities and destinations. “Many of our brands are here like CheckMy Guest, Studio Prestige, in which we manage a lot of villas, apartments. In Saint-Tropez, in Nice, in Monaco, and in Paris. CheckMy Guest is the biggest apartment manager,” he said.

Agarwal also spoke about technology adoption in the hotel sector. He said businesses are trying to make several functions easier and more efficient by using technology and automation. “I am so happy that we are able to discuss how in the hotel industry – be it finance, legal, HR, or self-check – we’re trying to make our agents in all these through which we can make repeatable tasks easier in different parts of the world,” he said.

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He also referred to Sunday Hotels, a hospitality brand that has expanded rapidly in Europe. “Our upskill hotel brand, which is Sunday Hotel, is that we have opened 25+ hotels in Germany, 25+ in the UK, and we’ve expanded them,” Agarwal said.

Why does France matter for Indian startups?

In the caption accompanying the video, Agarwal said he was excited to witness Indian innovation gaining international recognition. “Namaste from Nice, France. You can sense it in my tone how exciting it is to see Indian innovation on a global stage,” he wrote.

He said one of the most striking aspects of the Bharat Innovates 2026 platform was the diversity of Indian startups and the sectors they represent. “What has stood out to me at Bharat Innovates 2026 has been the range of Indian founders working across deep-tech, space-tech, defence, AI, and other areas that can shape the future,” he said.

According to Agarwal, many of these companies may still be relatively small but their ideas and technologies have the potential to make a global impact. “Many of these companies may look small today, but the problems they are solving can have a significant global impact,” he wrote.

He also said the India-France platform gained importance because it received support from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. “And the moment carries real weight. Prime Minister Modi and President Macron came together to launch this platform as part of the India-France Year of Innovation, with PM Modi in France around the G7. When two leaders stand on the same stage for young founders, it tells you something,” Agarwal wrote.

Agarwal’s message for young entrepreneurs

Agarwal said India and France have elevated their relationship to a special global strategic partnership and that such political support often creates opportunities for businesses and investors. “Our countries have just elevated their ties to a special global strategic partnership, and markets tend to follow where leadership leads,” he said.

He added that platforms such as Bharat Innovates 2026 help Indian startups gain access to international investors, strategic partners and new markets. “For Indian startups, platforms like this create access to global partners, investors, and markets. More importantly, they show that India is not only consuming innovation, but exporting it,” he wrote.

Agarwal also encouraged young Indians to learn about emerging startups and support founders who are working on difficult technological challenges. “Besides me, there are many other Indian entrepreneurs as well and all are doing small but significant innovations in their own fields. I will try my best to let you know the names of some of these companies. You all should research about these companies and support them,” he said.

He also shared advice for aspiring entrepreneurs and encouraged them to enter sectors that could shape the future of technology. “If you are young and want to start your own business, you should start from deep tech,” Agarwal said.

He called for Indian innovation to target global markets. “Make in India, but for the world,” he added.