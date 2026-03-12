As the “Indian Wedding” season reaches its peak this March, a silent crisis in the energy sector is threatening to turn grand celebrations into modest gatherings. The severe nationwide shortage of commercial LPG cylinders – triggered by global energy crisis following the Iran conflict – has forced caterers to issue an unprecedented ultimatum to families: ‘Bring your own gas, or we can’t light the stoves.’

Amid the commercial LPG supply crunch in India, families planning large-scale events are facing unexpected hurdles. A user on X highlighted the difficulties that wedding planners are encountering due to shortages of cooking gas in the commercial sector.

Wedding Preparations Hit by Gas Supply Crunch

“A friend is getting married next week and now an unexpected request from the catering team has put the bridegroom in a difficult spot. The caterers have asked the family to arrange LPG cylinders for the event, citing supply constraints, adding last-minute pressure to the already hectic wedding preparations. There are multiple Muhurtham’s in the coming days and catering teams are in a fix,” the user wrote on X.

Global Tensions Disrupt LPG Supply Chain

The roots of the shortage lie thousands of miles away in the Strait of Hormuz. Following the escalation of the US-Israel strike on Iran, nearly 90% of India’s LPG import route has been disrupted.

To prevent misuse of LPG, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas invoked the Essential Commodities Act on March 9, 2026, to protect the common man. The act makes it mandatory for refiners to prioritise domestic cooking gas, curb industrial usage, and sell directly to state-owned oil companies.

Under these emergency orders:

Domestic households are the top priority, with supply stabilised at a 2.5-day delivery cycle.

Commercial LPG (19-kg cylinders), used by hotels and caterers, has been de-prioritized to ensure homes don’t run cold.

A 25-day cooling period between bookings has been mandated to prevent hoarding.

The impact is not limited to wedding planners. Popular eateries, including Bengaluru’s famous Khadak Singh Dhaba, have temporarily shut doors due to LPG shortage. Even the Delhi High Court lawyers’ canteen suspended its main course menu this week, citing the inability to cook regular meals.

While the government has ramped up domestic production by 25% and is diversifying imports from 40 different countries, the immediate relief for the wedding industry remains thin. For now, the “sweetness” of the wedding season is being tempered by the bitter reality of a global energy war.