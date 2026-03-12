Amidst growing concerns over LPG shortages triggered by the growing conflict in the middle east, Indian consumers have taken to social media platforms to express their profound panic via memes and ‘dark humor’.

This trend of expressing the experience of facing global disruptions via humor and memes is kind of a trademark characteristic of the 21st century. This trend was previously also seen during the time of operation Sindoor, when memes made by accounts claiming to be from Pakistan had taken the internet by storm.

The war between Iran and the alliance of US and Israel has effectively taken over the middle east, sparking widespread concerns for oil reliant economies in Asia like India China. For India, the stakes are uniquely high. Data from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) reveals that India used to source the majority of its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from the Gulf region.

However, as per the latest statement issued by the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri, India is sourcing conventional energy like crude and gas from 40 nations now.

From multilayered memes to satirical rants, netizens of social media seem to be in a race to prove that while conventional fuel might be scarce, Indian wit is presently available in endless supply. Here are some of the most hilarious memes that are flooding the Internet amid the LPG shortage:

Street vendors in the NCR region told agencies they are paying upwards of ₹2,300 for cylinders that typically cost ₹1,750. In some regions, black market rates have reportedly touched ₹5,000.

The scare of limited LPG supply has already shocked Indian restaurants , hotels and overall food industry including wedding caterers. The fear of a potential LPG price and shortage in the country has driven an immense demand for electric induction cooktops.

As per independently verified reports, electronic Induction cooktops from companies like Bajaj are out of stock in several metro cities on quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.

Screengrab from Blinkit by Eternal (showcasing rising induction demand)

Other than the induction cooktop, netizens also explored hilarious alternatives for cooking ranging from heater rods, candles and all sorts of other heating sources. Some went even as far to say that they might just return to ancient cooking systems where food was buried under ground and cooked using coal.

While some users talked about the need to protect LPG cylinders like jewellery and other assets from the growing threat of robbery, other users quipped that Indian moms across the country are bringing in their emergency back-up cylinders.

When your home got robbed but your LPG cylinder is safe#LPGCrises pic.twitter.com/mMbHnEiwZF — revengeseeker (@revengeseekerr) March 11, 2026

LPG crisis in the world



Le indian moms with their one extra emergency cylinder pic.twitter.com/B2Bp5yfhlx — Aakashi (@Aakashi_123) March 10, 2026

Indian authorities on LPG concerns

Indian authorities have proactively responded to the threat of a potential LPG shortage. The government recently invoked the Essential Commodities Act ordering that 100% of domestic LPG production is to be diverted to household consumers.

Furthermore to prevent hoarding and black marketing, the government has expanded the minimum interval between booking domestic refills to 25 days.

NOTE: Viewers are advised to not take alternate cooking methods recommended by memes seriously. Readers are also encouraged to follow all relevant safety precautions while setting up alternative cooking systems.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.