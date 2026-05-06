From a chance discovery on a New York City subway platform to becoming the face of Chanel, Bhavitha Mandava’s rise has been nothing short of cinematic. The Hyderabad-born model, who likely never envisioned herself under the high-fashion spotlight, recently made a polarising debut at the Met Gala, wearing what appeared to be a simple top and a pair of jeans.

Mandava’s ensemble was a deliberate nod to her breakthrough December 2025 look for the French couture house. Stepping onto the red carpet in a sheer quarter-zip and “denim” trousers, she seemed to defy the Gala’s formal dress code. However, the house of Chanel later clarified the craftsmanship behind the look: the “jeans” were actually meticulously crafted from silk muslin featuring a sophisticated “blue denim effect” print.

Despite the technical artistry involved, the internet was quick to voice its disapproval. In a sea of voluminous gowns, diamond-encrusted bodices, and sweeping textile trains, Mandava’s understated silhouette felt like an outlier.

For the model, the night represented a career milestone, a tribute to the moment she became the first Indian model to open a Chanel show. For the court of public opinion, however, the “casual” aesthetic missed the mark of Met Gala extravagance, proving that even high-fashion illusions can sometimes get lost in translation.

Mandava’s Met selfie that broke the Internet. (Image: Instagram)

Chanel, Mandava face backlash over Met Gala look; netizens say, ‘you cannot convince us’

fter going viral globally, Mandava made headlines overnight for her Chanel debut in 2025. But her Met Gala 2026 backlash was one of the least expected looks to go viral. While some users on social media wrote, “genes over jeans,” complimenting Mandava’s effortless presence on the red carpet, her mirror selfie went viral yet again. A subtle hint to the 2016 Met Gala selfie with Kylie Jenner and the other A-listers, the photo truly captured the ‘2026 is 2016’ trend.

“Bhavitha Mandava’s look that made her famous, and she’s even made it spring-ready, which is just the best—it’s awesome, I don’t get what’s wrong with it, that fixed idea of ‘ceremony = huge dress’ is totally unnecessary,” defended another user.

At the same time, other fashion critics associated the look with minimalism as a growing trend, calling the look ‘effortless’ amid the social media panic around the look. Netizens accused Chanel of being racist, as opposed to Awar Odhiang’s gown display. The Internet could not help but compare their red carpet looks to that of Chanel’s other dressed icons, like K-pop idol Jennie, who had 15000 individual sequins attached to her dress.

ALSO READ Indian Royals debut at Met Gala 2026: Meet siblings Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh who turned heads at the Red Carpet

A closer look at Bhavitha Mandava’s Chanel look for the 2026 Met Gala. (Image: X)

“Chanel really did Bhavitha Mandava dirty,” opined another user, calling out the model’s seemingly denim look, going as far as seeking ‘justice’ for the red carpet look.

“The only way to engage with the theme and have it be distinct and exciting was to go to painting/sculpture/direct reference route (which some were very cool explorations of the limits of textiles), but then we get Bhavitha Mandava wearing not jeans jeans because ‘it’s art!’ felt another social media user on X.

“The stylists could have drawn inspiration from her roots to create a beautiful outfit for her, but they sent her out in jeans and a blouse,” wrote another disappointed fan. “It seemed like Bhavitha Mandava was about to hand over someone’s Starbucks order to them,” enraged a user on X, while another added, “YOU CANNOT CONVINCE US there was thought behind that look, and it was an ode to when she was discovered because it doesn’t even sit with Met’s theme,” asking the couture label to ‘do better’.

‘I had to pause when I saw the sketch’ – What Mandava said about her Met look

Speaking to British Vogue, Mandava had said, “I had to pause when I saw the sketch because that subway show was already one of the most significant nights of my career.”

“Turning it into something reimagined for the Met felt like carrying that memory forward but in a more elevated way that still respects the original spirit and the theme of the evening,” she added, while she has yet to address the online backlash about her look.

Bhavitha’s recent post after the Chanel backlash. (Image: Instagram)

However, in her post on social media, a 24-hour post on Instagram, Mandava revealed insight into the inspiration behind the Chanel look. She reshared fashion creative consultant Katie’s comment, who posted, “At the Met Gala 2026, Bhavitha Mandava wore a Chanel haute couture muslin jeans-and-top ensemble, and this is where it gets interesting. What reads as classic denim paired with a lightweight knit is, in reality, ultra-fine silk engineered to mimic everyday fabrics. A trompe l’oeil effect that has become something of a Chanel signature of late, echoed throughout the house’s Spring/Summer haute couture collection. Not just a pair of jeans, but lightweight couture denim at the Met.”

Since her Chanel debut in December 2025 and being made the brand’s House Ambassador, Mandava has walked the ramp for global fashion couturiers like Dior and Bottega Veneta, too.