A 24-year-old professional has triggered a broader debate around toxic work environments after revealing why he chose to quit a high-paying job in the banking sector, despite earning close to Rs 17 lakh annually.

Chirag Madaan, who previously worked in corporate banking, shared his experience in a viral video, explaining that his decision to resign came after prolonged stress and an unsustainable work routine, rather than a sudden impulse.

Long hours, limited breaks add to pressure

According to Madaan, what initially appeared to be a standard 9-to-5 role soon turned into extended workdays lasting until 7 pm. The workload also expanded into a six-day workweek, significantly reducing personal time and rest.

He further described how even short breaks during the day were difficult to take. Lunch breaks were often restricted to just 10–15 minutes due to continuous work demands. Taking leave was also not easy, as employees were expected to provide detailed justifications even for sick days.

High targets and constant scrutiny

A major source of stress, Madaan said, stemmed from steep performance expectations. Employees were required to meet aggressive sales targets, sometimes closing deals worth up to Rs 10 crore. Missing these goals often led to increased scrutiny and repeated performance evaluations, adding to workplace pressure.

Over time, the demanding environment began to affect his overall well-being, prompting him to step away from the role.

His account has since struck a chord with many young professionals working in similar high-pressure roles. The video has sparked conversations online about excessive workloads, rigid corporate structures, and the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Online, reactions poured in quickly. While some users praised Madaan for prioritising his well-being over salary, others shared similar experiences from their own careers, calling his story “relatable” and “a reality check.” Many pointed out that such work environments are not uncommon, urging companies to rethink how they define productivity and success.

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