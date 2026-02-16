After spending a decade in Canada, Sneha and her family made the big decision to return to India. Since their move, one question kept flooding their inbox: What are the real limitations of living in India on an OCI?

OCI, or Overseas Citizenship of India, is not dual citizenship. Instead, it is a lifelong visa that allows foreign citizens of Indian origin to live and work in India without repeated visa renewals. Sneha explained that while all four members of her family are Canadian citizens, they now live in India on OCI status. But as the family found out, there are some clear rules that come with it.

Can OCI holders work in India?

The couple sat down to make a video addressing some of the most frequently asked questions after their return. One of the biggest concerns for many living abroad is employment. According to the couple, OCI holders are allowed to work freely in India, with a few important exceptions. “You can’t work for the government, and you can’t work as journalists,” they explained. Outside of these restrictions, private-sector jobs are open.

Employers, they said, generally respond positively to a foreign passport. “There are no issues,” they continued, adding that OCI holders are also eligible for EPF benefits just like other employees.

What about taxes in India and Canada?

Taxes are another major worry, especially for families with income streams in more than one country. The rule, they explained, is — you pay tax in the country where you earn the income. “You pay taxes where you earn your income from, be it India or be it Canada,” they said.

There’s also relief for those worried about being taxed twice. India and Canada have a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, which helps prevent the same income from being taxed in both countries.

Essentially, it works like a ‘tax coupon.’ If you’ve already paid tax in India, Canada recognises that payment and deducts it from what you owe them. It ensures that the two governments aren’t reaching into the same pocket for the same dollar, letting families keep more of their hard-earned global savings.

Can OCI holders stay in India long-term?

Yes — and this is one of the biggest advantages. “You can live in India as long as you want with an OCI,” Sneha said. There is no limit on how many years an OCI holder can stay in the country, making it especially appealing for families planning a permanent return.

What you can and cannot buy

OCI holders are allowed to buy property in India, including flats and houses. However, there is one key restriction. “You can own any property in India except agricultural land,” the couple clarified. This rule often surprises returning OCI holders, especially those hoping to invest in farmland or ancestral agricultural property.

Education costs in India for OCI citizens

For parents, education is a major concern. Sneha cleared up a common myth right away. “School fees are not higher for OCI students,” she said, explaining that primary and secondary schools usually charge the same fees regardless of nationality. However, things change at the university level. Many Indian universities charge higher fees for foreign nationals, so OCI holders are advised to check individual institutions before applying.

Passports, renewals and paperwork

Canadian passports can be renewed from India, and so can OCI documentation. One important detail many people miss is that OCI itself does not expire.

“OCI actually doesn’t need to be renewed,” Sneha explained. “You just need to update your photos periodically.”

Despite not being Indian citizens, OCI holders are not taxed differently simply because of their nationality. “You will not be taxed differently as you’re not an Indian,” the couple confirmed.

Summing it up, the family said OCI offers freedom, but not full citizenship. On the positive side, OCI holders can live and work in India for as long as they want. On the downside, they cannot vote, cannot work in government roles or journalism, cannot buy agricultural land, and may need special permissions to visit certain protected areas.