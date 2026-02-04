Budget 2026 has sparked debate over what it actually offers the middle class. Salaried households, who juggle rising costs of living, education, healthcare, and savings, were waiting for meaningful relief or recognition. Amid this, a video has gone viral on social media showing a brief interaction between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and a journalist. When asked about benefits for the middle class, Sitharaman paused for several seconds, let out a small smile, and then shifted the conversation to university townships.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s viral budget reaction

The video shared online was taken during a post–Budget 2026 press conference, where the Finance Minister was addressing the media and taking questions. “What’s in this Budget for the middle class?” a journalist can be heard asking. While many expected a direct answer, especially as the Budget largely skipped the section in its over 15,000-word proposals, Sitharaman responded with a surprised, slightly puzzled reaction, pausing for several seconds, smiling and then shifting to another topic. The moment instantly went viral.

Journalist asked Madam FM – What is in this Budget 2026 for Middle Class?



Madam's expressions spoke volumes 🔔 Even she couldn't control herself from laughing.



Worth Sharing. We are the Middle Class 🤡#FI pic.twitter.com/rQFNcy6OcA — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) February 1, 2026

The moment also sparked meme fest online. One person commented, “Reaction is like : “Oooo … ham to bhul hi gaye” ki middle class bol k koi exist hi karte hain.” Another wrote, “The body language and body language says it all.” A third commented, “Income upto 12 lacs is exempt in india. How many people are earning 1 lac/month and yeah what is your definition of middle class in a country with approx avg income of 2.5 lacs/year?” listen to that “awww” .. the very first reply she had was “awww,” one more added.

Budget 2026: Tax relief still out of reach

Budget 2026 leaves income tax slabs and rates unchanged for FY 2026-27. The standard deduction remains at ₹2,75,000. Urban households now spend far more on housing, education, healthcare, and commuting, yet the tax system continues to ignore these pressures.

According to many online, expectations for a higher rebate threshold were set aside. The middle class, who support children’s education, care for ageing parents, and save for retirement, received no structural recognition in the budget. Netizens argued that rising healthcare costs and limited social security further strain household budgets, yet the government assumes infinite resilience from the salaried segment.

RBI consumer confidence surveys highlight growing anxiety about prices, job security, and shrinking household spending. White-collar professionals, particularly in services and technology, face income volatility.

Some relief was offered. TCS on overseas tour packages and education or medical remittances has been reduced to 2%, easing cash flow for a small segment of households. Reverting share buyback taxation to capital gains benefits retail investors, but these measures do little for everyday financial pressures. Sitharaman also promised simpler income tax forms.