Hustle culture has become a standard part of life for a vast majority in India — leaving them perpetually ‘switched on’ for work. Many have come to view rest through the lens of productivity, while others find themselves constantly pushing basic human needs aside for a future date. The contrast became a topic of debate on LinkedIn this week as a social media user compared life in India against a similar setup in Australia.

“In Australia, work fits into life. In India, life fits around work. Not saying one is right. But it does make you wonder: Did Tier-1 India trade the basics for luxury?” the viral social media post asked.

Work-life balance?

“I got off a call with a friend in Australia. 4:30 pm. He was at a café. Alone. Not a meeting. Not a catch-up. No laptop. No AirPods. Just… coffee. Sit. Sip. His day was done. No “quick call”. No “circling back”. No “just one last thing” before logging off. He’ll go home now. Dinner on time. Maybe cycling. Maybe a round of golf. Or just a long walk on the beach with his wife. Sleep by 10,” Manuraaj Garg wrote on LinkedIn.

He noted this was considered a “normal” life in the country rather than an aspirational lifestyle attainable to a scant few. Garg contrasted this schedule against the daily grind experienced by most Indians and the “constant pressure” faced by most people.

“8:30 pm in India: Office lights still on. Or brake lights in traffic. One hand on the wheel, one eye on WhatsApp. ‘Joining in 2 mins’. ‘Can we quickly review this?’ Sunday evening: Laptop opens. Deck opens. Life closes. All for a Monday morning review,” he continued.

The LinkedIn user noted that most people with lifestyles appeared to be doing well — but seldom had time for relaxation beyond work pressures. Garg noted that Indians had “upgraded everything” from phones to cars and even houses, but still found “no time to pause, energy to spare or space to breathe”

“Most of us here are doing well. Good degrees. Good careers. Good salaries. Fast growth. But also: Fortnightly calendar date nights just to catch up with your partner, kids waiting for you to ‘finish one call’, Swiggy dinners at 11 pm, step count lower than screen time, markets checked more than health reports. And underneath it all: A quiet, constant pressure. Am I doing enough? Earning enough? Growing fast enough? Because someone else always is,” he reminded.