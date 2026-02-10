For decades, the UAE has been home to millions of Indians who moved there to build careers, secure finances, and give their families global exposure. But for many, there comes a point when staying abroad no longer feels sustainable. In one such case, Leeba Subin, an NRI who recently moved back to India from the UAE, shared ten reasons behind her family’s decision to return to Kerala on Instagram. “This was not an impulsive decision,” she says. “It was about timing, alignment, and mental peace.”

A pause that changed everything

The first trigger came unexpectedly. Their visa renewal and house rent renewal were due around the same time. That natural pause pushed the family to stop and evaluate their lives more honestly.

“That pause forced us to look at everything calmly, practically, and honestly together as a family, and especially as partners,” Leeba explains. Rising living costs had already been a concern, but this moment made them reassess their long-term priorities.

A simpler school routine for their child

Education played a major role in the decision. The family found an international-level school near their home in Kerala, just three kilometres away. Classes begin at 8:30 a.m., and the commute takes barely ten minutes.

In contrast, their child in the UAE had to leave home at 6 a.m. and travel for nearly one and a half hours every day.

A home that was already waiting

Unlike many returnees, the family did not have to worry about housing. They had completed construction of their own villa in Kerala back in 2021. With no rental pressure, the move felt easier. Living in an independent home also brought back something they had missed daily social interactions, neighbours, and a stronger sense of community that apartment living abroad often lacks.

Freedom from loans and EMIs

One of the most significant outcomes of the move was financial relief. Relocating helped them close their remaining home loan. “Today, we are in a no-debt, no-EMI situation,” Leeba says. “That mental freedom mattered more than we realised at the time.” The emotional weight lifted by being debt-free became a turning point in how they viewed success and stability.

Being present for ageing parents

For Leeba and her partner, family was not just an emotional factor but a deeply practical one. Their parents are in their seventies and eighties. Being closer to them now feels less like an obligation and more like a gift. “Being physically closer to them feels more like a privilege than a responsibility,” she says.

Preparing their child for the long run

The family also thought ahead about their child’s future. Leeba points out that many NRI families eventually send their children back to India after Class 10 or 12. “And trust me, not everyone goes abroad for higher studies,” she says. If international education becomes necessary, they are open to it. But returning early allows their child to adapt slowly to Indian culture, academics, and social life without sudden shocks later.

Work that travels with her

Professionally, the move was possible because of flexibility. Leeba has been a co-founder of an online business for eight years, making her work location-independent. For her, India offered the same opportunities without the pressure of high living costs. “India works just as well,” she says simply.

Redefining how money is spent

Earlier, a significant portion of their savings went into annual trips to India to visit parents. Now, that expense no longer exists. The family can redirect that money towards exploring new places, taking shorter trips, or travelling within India together, making experiences more frequent and less exhausting.

Time, clarity, and space to build anew

Beyond finances and logistics, returning home brought something less tangible but more valuable—time. Time to be together, time to think clearly, and time to build something new without constant pressure. “This move gives us space and mental clarity to build something new at our own pace,” Leeba reflects.

Planning before the leap

Leeba is clear that this transition was not rushed. Long before the decision, the family had prepared a six-to-seven-month emergency fund. SIPs for their child’s education were already in place. Health insurance was secured, and retirement planning had begun. “This is not a formula I’m sharing—it’s simply our reality,” she says.

A decision rooted in sustainability

Leeba’s story is not about choosing India over the UAE, or vice versa. It is about understanding personal limits and redefining success. “Sometimes, the decision isn’t about where life looks better,” she says, “but where it actually feels sustainable.”